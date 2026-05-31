Andreeva halts Teichmann’s run, reaches third straight Roland Garros quarterfinal

Mirra Andreeva ended Jil Teichmann's run in Paris with a straight-sets win to reach her third consecutive Roland Garros quarterfinal. The 19-year-old will face Sorana Cirstea next in a rematch of their three-set meeting in Linz earlier this year.

Mirra Andreeva faced a potential landmine in the fourth round in the form of a resurgent Jil Teichmann, who arrived Sunday having yet to drop a set in Paris.

Roland Garros: Scores | Order of play | Draws

But the 19-year-old did what she has done since first stepping foot on the red clay at Roland Garros, ending Tiechmann's run with a 6-3, 6-2 win in 1 hour and 25 minutes to improve to 15-3 in main-draw matches at the event and reach the quarterfinals for the third straight year.

Andreeva is the fifth teenager since 1990 to make three or more consecutive women’s singles quarterfinals at Roland Garros, joining Monica Seles (1990-1992), Iva Majoli (1995-1997), Martina Hingis (1997-2000) and Coco Gauff (2021-2023).

Andreeva, who earned her first win at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level over Teichmann, will face Sorana Cirstea next. The 36-year-old advanced to the last eight in Paris for the first time in 17 years courtesy of a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Wang Xiyu earlier Sunday.

Speaking of 17, that also happens to be the age gap between Andreeva and Cirstea. The two have met once previously, with Andreeva winning a three-setter in the Linz quarterfinals earlier this season en route to the title.

More to come...