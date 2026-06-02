Chwalinska, Andreescu, Sun headline Wimbledon qualifying entries

Roland Garros quarterfinalist Maja Chwalinska, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun and Rouen finalist Veronika Podrez are among the players on the 2026 Wimbledon qualifying entry list.

The 2026 Wimbledon qualifying entry list has been announced, featuring breakthrough Roland Garros quarterfinalist Maja Chwalinska, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun. The last direct entrants are Switzerland's Celine Naef, ranked No. 216 in the PIF WTA Rankings as of the week commencing 25 May, and Canada's Carol Zhao, using a special ranking of No. 216.

Poland's Chwalinska, who reached the second round of Wimbledon 2022 as a qualifier making her Grand Slam debut, has defeated Zheng Qinwen, Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari en route to the last eight in Paris. The 24-year-old will bid to become the second qualifier in the Open Era to make the Roland Garros semifinals against Anna Kalinskaya on Wednesday.

Two other players who made surprise runs to the Roland Garros second week have also entered Wimbledon qualifying -- former No. 21 Jil Teichmann and former No. 49 Wang Xiyu, who both made the fourth round in Paris following a mental health hiatus and a shoulder injury layoff respectively.

No. 159-ranked Andreescu will bid to return to a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since the 2024 US Open. Last year, she fell in the second round of qualifying to Canadian compatriot Carson Branstine. New Zealand's Sun navigated Wimbledon qualifying in 2024 and went all the way to the last eight in the main draw, scoring wins over Zheng and Emma Raducanu along the way.

Tamara Zidansek, the 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist, rounds out the quartet of players in the entry list who have previously made a major quarterfinal alongside Andreescu, Chwalinska and Sun.

Twelve rising teenagers have received direct entry to the qualifying draw: 17-year-old Emerson Jones; 18-year-olds Tyra Caterina Grant, Laura Samson, Vendula Valdmannova, Jeline Vandromme, Teodora Kostovic and Alina Korneeva; and 19-year-olds Akasha Urhobo, Veronika Podrez, Luisina Giovannini, Hayu Kinoshita and Clervie Ngounoue, the 2023 junior winner. The last three years of girls' doubles champions are also represented: Samson took the title in 2023 (with Alena Kovackova), Grant in 2024 (with Iva Jovic) and Valdmannova last year (with Kristina Penickova).

Ukraine's No. 142-ranked Podrez was the Rouen runner-up in April on her WTA main-draw debut, losing to Marta Kostyuk in the first all-Ukrainian final in WTA history.

All but seven players ranked between No. 101 and No. 216 as of 1 June are on the entry list. Four of those already have direct entry to the main draw (Anna Blinkova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Karolina Pliskova and Irina-Camelia Begu). The three remaining absentees are Paula Badosa, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Olga Danilovic -- all of whom are still on the main-draw alternates list as the first out, 13th out and 55th out respectively.

Since the release of the initial main-draw list, there has been one withdrawal -- Hailey Baptiste, who suffered a knee injury at Roland Garros -- moving Hanne Vandewinkel into the main draw.

Ten players have entered qualifying using special rankings (awarded after a hiatus of six months or more due to injury, illness or pregnancy):

No. 260 Bai Zhuoxuan (SR No. 122)

No. 310 Clervie Ngounoue (SR No. 170)

No. 327 Heather Watson (SR No. 165)

No. 339 Robin Montgomery (SR No. 136)

No. 406 Carol Zhao (SR No. 216)

No. 470 Mariam Bolkvadze (SR No. 202)

No. 526 Oceane Dodin (SR No. 111)

No. 558 Jodie Burrage (SR No. 149)

No. 642 Sayaka Ishii (SR No. 211)

No. 1,486 Clara Burel (SR No. 140)

Eight main-draw wild cards have yet to be allocated. The next 20 alternates to the qualifying draw in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. Polona Hercog

2. Elena Pridankina

3. Justina Mikulskyte

4. Mai Hontama

5. Caroline Werner

6. Alice Tubello (using a SR of No. 221)

7. Anna Siskova

8. Elizara Yaneva

9. Harmony Tan

10. Laura Pigossi

11. Viktoria Hruncakova

12. Erika Andreeva

13. Katherine Sebov

14. Eva Vedder

15. Gao Xinyu

16. Aliona Falei

17. Miriam Bulgaru

18. Martyna Kubka

19. Karman Thandi (using a SR of No. 238)

20. Julia Avdeeva

Click here to view the full 2026 Wimbledon qualifying entry list.