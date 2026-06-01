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Match Reaction

Kalinskaya tops Potapova in third-set tiebreak; into Roland Garros quarters

Match Reaction
1m read 01 Jun 2026 28m ago
Anna Kalinskaya, Roland Garros 2026
Shi Tang/Getty Images

Summary

Anna Kalinskaya came through a 2-hour, 49-minute rollercoaster to edge Anastasia Potapova in the Roland Garros fourth round, advancing to her second career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

top picks

Watch all nine of Kalinskaya's match point saves against Siniakova in Rome

03:12
Anna_Kalinskaya_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_2026_-_Day_3-DSC_3530A

As Anna Kalinskaya began to address the Court Suzanne-Lenglen crowd in her post-match interview, she was still in a state of disbelief.

Not because she'd made her second career Grand Slam quarterfinal -- and first at Roland Garros, having previously won just one main-draw match here -- after edging No. 28 seed Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6[7], but because the 2-hour, 49-minute rollercoaster had finally ended.

"I'm shocked," the No. 22 seed said. "I can't believe the match is over."

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She wasn't the only one. Kalinskaya, who previously made the last eight of the 2024 Australian Open, came from 4-1 down to win the first set, and overturned a 4-1 deficit in the super-tiebreak. Potapova had also levelled the third set after trailing 4-1, but was unable to serve the match out twice at 5-4 and 6-5.

Kalinskaya advances to just the fifth clay-court quarterfinal of her career, and second on red clay following Strasbourg 2025. She improves to 3-0 overall against Potapova, and will face either home hope Diane Parry or qualifier Maja Chwalinska as she bids to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

"A really long fight from both of us 'til the last seconds," Kalinskaya said. "I've played her many times, but this one was definitely special. She improved a lot, so today was super challenging."

"I was a little bit like, whatever"

Over the course of a nervy, gruelling affair decided more by unforced errors (Kalinskaya committed 58 and Potapova 49) than winners (32 each), both players could have been forgiven for feeling slightly over it in some of its tougher patches.

It turns out that was the key for Kalinskaya.

"I don't have any nerves any more whatsoever," she said when asked about Potapova serving for the match twice. "I was hoping to stay focused, and things didn't work. So I was a little bit like, whatever.

"So I could relax a little bit and get the rhythm, focus on my breathing and try to break her. I'm super happy I could do it."

More to come...

WTA Staff

Summary

Anna Kalinskaya came through a 2-hour, 49-minute rollercoaster to edge Anastasia Potapova in the Roland Garros fourth round, advancing to her second career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

top picks

Watch all nine of Kalinskaya's match point saves against Siniakova in Rome

03:12
Anna_Kalinskaya_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_2026_-_Day_3-DSC_3530A