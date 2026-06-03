Watch the trailer for the Netflix doc 'Chris & Martina: The Final Set'

'Chris & Martina: The Final Set' examines the intertwined lives and careers of WTA icons Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. The documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, and then will be released on Netflix on June 26.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming documentary Chris & Martina: The Final Set, which will become available on the streaming platform on June 26.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Rebecca Gitlitz, the documentary closely examines the intertwined lives and careers of WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, tracing the evolution of their intense rivalry and, decades later, their shared support for each other as they underwent respective cancer treatments.

"Sometimes it takes terrible things to happen for you to realize how you really feel about things," Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her Hall of Fame career, says in the trailer.

"There’s no competition of whose cancer was worse," Navratilova adds. "We’re in the same boat."

Navratilova, who won 167 singles titles and 59 Grand Slams (including doubles and mixed doubles), played Evert 80 times during their illustrious careers, 14 of which came in Grand Slam finals.

Navratilova led the iconic head-to-head 43-37.

"Every time I practice, I’ll be practicing shots that hopefully I’ll use against her," a young Evert says in the trailer.

"Chris was the enemy," Navratilova says, "and she’s the one I had to beat to get to No. 1."

Navratilova would get to No. 1 and stay there for 332 weeks. Evert held the top spot for 260 weeks.

Prior to the release on Netflix, Chris & Martina: The Final Set will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 10.