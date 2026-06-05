Timeline: Maja Chwalinska's 10-year journey to the Roland Garros final

How did qualifier Maja Chwalinska become a Roland Garros finalist -- and where has she been all these years? A deep dive into her career timeline shows a breakthrough years in the making.

Maja Chwalinska's run to the Roland Garros final has been one of the least heralded in tennis history.

After all, the qualifier arrived in Paris ranked No. 114 and competing in the main draw of the tournament for the first time. It was also only the third Grand Slam main-draw appearance of her career. Before this fortnight, she had played just seven WTA-level main draws and owned a 6-7 record at tour level.

But Chwalinska, 24, is hardly a new face on the circuit. She played her first Grand Slam qualifying event at the 2020 Australian Open and, including qualifying, Roland Garros marks the 15th major of her career. Her tour-level debut came at Wimbledon in 2022 after she advanced through qualifying. Along the way, she earned a reputation among keen followers of the sport for the variety, touch and court craft that have now captured a much wider audience in Paris.

How did she get here? What's prevented her breakthrough before now? Were there any signs this was coming? Here's a timeline of Chwalinska's career to date.

2015-17: Chwalinska was regarded as one of Poland's top junior prospects. Alongside fellow 2001-born standout Iga Swiatek, she won European Junior Championships doubles titles at the U14 level in 2015 and the U16 level in 2016. The pair reached the Australian Open girls' doubles final in 2017, finishing runners-up to Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine. Chwalinska also climbed as high as No. 44 in the ITF junior rankings.

In November 2015, a month after turning 14, Chwalinska made her professional debut at the Zawada ITF W25. She fell 6-2, 6-1 in the first qualifying round to another future Roland Garros finalist, Karolina Muchova. In April 2016, Chwalinska made her WTA qualifying debut in Katowice, losing to Daniela Hantuchova 6-0, 6-2.

2019: Chwalinska steadily cut her year-end ranking from No. 873 in 2016 to No. 588 in 2017 to No. 336 in 2018. In 2019, at the age of 17, she surged into the Top 200 for the first time after compiling a 15-match winning streak encompassing three ITF titles in Poland (Bytom W25, Grodzisk Mazowiecki W25, Warsaw W60). Chwalinska reached No. 192 in the rankings in August that year.

2020: Chwalinska made her Grand Slam qualifying debut at the Australian Open at age 18, falling to Isabella Shinikova in the first round. The COVID-19 pandemic limited her schedule to just three additional tournaments that year, and she finished the season with a frozen ranking of No. 226.

2021: Chwalinska attempted to qualify for the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but fell in the opening round each time -- to future Top 50 players Yuan Yue, Mayar Sherif and Clara Burel, respectively. Following her loss to Burel at Wimbledon, she stepped away from the tour for several months. Chwalinska later revealed she had been struggling with depression. By the time she returned to competition in October, her ranking had dropped to No. 346.

2022: Chwalinska surged through the first half of 2022, climbing back up to No. 176 by May after strong performances on the ITF circuit. At Wimbledon, she defeated CoCo Vandeweghe to successfully qualify for her first tour-level main draw, and she upset Katerina Siniakova 6-0, 7-5 in the first round for her first Top 100 victory. Her run was ended by Alison Riske-Amritraj 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

Read more: wtatennis.com interview with Chwalinska from Wimbledon 2022

Chwalinska qualified for Wimbledon and reached the second round in her Grand Slam main-draw debut. Because Wimbledon did not award ranking points that year following its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, she did not benefit in the rankings from that breakthrough. She nevertheless carried her strong form into the summer, reaching the second round of the Warsaw WTA 250 and the semifinals of the Iasi WTA 125. After compiling a 40-16 record and climbing to a career-high No. 153 in September, her season was cut short by right knee surgery.

Warsaw: Chwalinska weaves web on home soil to beat Masarova

2023: After a six-month hiatus, Chwalinska returned to action in March, with her ranking back down to No. 238. She struggled to regain form over the first half of the season, later revealing that she had been dealing with post-surgery viral complications. After compiling a 6-11 record through July, her ranking plummeted to No. 532 in August.

A second Top 100 win, over Jule Niemeier en route to the Kozerki WTA 125 semifinals, sparked a slight uptick in form, and Chwalinska ended 2023 at No. 349.

2024: For the third time in her career, Chwalinska went on a run that took her into the Top 200. (An interesting parallel is Jessica Pegula, who also rose into the Top 200 three times -- in 2013, 2015 and 2018 -- but was twice set back by injury before cracking the Top 100 in 2019.)

A 13-match winning streak in July -- two ITF W75 titles in Montpellier and Porto, then a semifinal run at the Warsaw WTA 125 -- brought her back up to No. 152, and at the US Open she returned to a Grand Slam qualifying event for the first time since Wimbledon 2023. The same opponent halted her at both Warsaw and the US Open -- future Top 30 player Maya Joint.

Chwalinska kept her momentum going through to the end of the year, qualifying for Merida and defeating Rebecca Marino for her third tour-level win, and first since 2022. In the second round, she fell to home hope Renata Zarazua, but not before pulling off a tweener lob winner for one of the most spectacular plays of her career. Chwalinska ended 2024 by claiming her first WTA 125 title in Florianopolis, lifting her ranking to No. 128.

2025: Chwalinska began the season by qualifying for the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam main draw, but fell to Jule Niemeier in the opening round. Results were hard to come by over the next five months, and an adductor injury forced her to withdraw from the Bari WTA 125 in June. By July, her ranking had slipped to No. 181. One notable highlight came in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, where she pushed Top 20 player Elina Svitolina to the brink before falling 7-6(4), 6-3. Chwalinska held five set points in the opener, and afterward Svitolina praised her level.

"It was not an easy match," Svitolina said. "I was playing well but all the credit to Maja, she was playing amazing tennis."

Chwalinska captured a fourth tour-level win in July, defeating Iryna Shymanovich to reach the Iasi second round, but fell in Roland Garros qualifying to Kaja Juvan, Wimbledon qualifying to Raluka Serban and US Open qualifying to Janice Tjen. However, she regained form in September with a run to her second WTA 125 title in Montreux, notching a sixth career Top 100 win over Jil Teichmann along the way. Chwalinska compiled a 14-5 record between September and November, climbing back to No. 127.

2026: Chwalinska reached the final round of Australian Open qualifying, but was denied in three sets by former No. 25 Anhelina Kalinina. She bounced back at the start of February to qualify for Cluj-Napoca and reach her first tour-level quarterfinal with wins over Ana Bogdan and Olga Danilovic, falling to Emma Raducanu in the last eight.

Between Cluj-Napoca and Roland Garros, Chwalinska competed almost exclusively at the WTA 125 level. In April, she captured her third title in Oeiras, defeating former Top 10 player Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-4 along the way, and climbed to a career-high No. 113 in May. Her schedule remained limited by her ranking. Chwalinska traveled to Rome as a potential alternate but narrowly missed the qualifying cut and did not get into the draw. Even so, she arrived in Paris with a 20-9 record on the season -- then embarked on the run that transformed her career.

So far, it's included her first five Top 50 victories, over Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, Anna Kalinskaya and Diana Shnaider. She'll face a Top 10 opponent for the first time in a Grand Slam final -- an Open Era first -- and is assured not only of a long-awaited Top 100 debut, but a ranking inside the Top 30. Does her remarkable journey have one more milestone left in it this weekend?