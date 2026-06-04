Andreeva vs Chwalinska: Everything to know about the Roland Garros final

Mirra Andreeva and qualifier Maja Chwalinska stand as the last two remaining in the 128-player draw at Roland Garros. Who will hoist the La Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for their first Grand Slam title? Here's a complete preview.

PARIS -- On Saturday, a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned at Roland Garros, and the championship will feature two first-time Grand Slam finalists.

World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva will take on World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska, whose Cinderella run from qualifiers to the final has caught the attention of tennis fans worldwide. They'll compete for the right to hoist the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris.

From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here is everything you need to know about Saturday's final:

When are the Roland Garros singles and doubles finals?

Andreeva and Chwalinska will take center stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier, not before 3:00 p.m. local (2:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. EST) on Saturday, June 6 after the men's doubles final. The women's doubles final will be held on Sunday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m local. Times are subject to change.

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Singles

Andreeva

First round: def. Fiona Ferro 6-3, 6-3

Second round: def. Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

Third round: def. [27] Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-2

Fourth round: def. Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinal: def. [18] Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3

Semifinal: def. [15] Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3

After reaching the semifinals or quarterfinals in Paris for the past two editions, Andreeva will play for the biggest title in her career. She's 2-1 in finals this season with wins in Adelaide and Linz, but a defeat in Madrid.

Chwalinska

Qualifiers -- first round: def. Alice Rame 6-0, 6-3

Qualifiers -- second round: def. Carole Monnet 6-0, 6-1

Qualifiers -- third round: def. Suzan Lamens 7-6 (4), 7-5

First round: def. Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 6-0

Second round: def. [23] Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0

Third round: def. Maria Sakkari 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Fourth round: def. Diane Parry 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinal: def. [22] Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (3), 6-3

Semifinal: def. [25] Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-4

Chwalinska is now the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam final, following Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open. Since 2025, she's won just nine tour-level, main-draw matches, including the six at Roland Garros thus far.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

At this year's Roland Garros, the tournament had a collective prize pool of €61.723 million (USD $71.771 million), which represented an an overall 9.53% increase from a year ago. Saturday's singles champion will receive €2.8 million ($3.25 million), and the finalist takes home €1.4 million ($1.625 million).

In doubles, Sunday's winning duo enjoys €600,000 ($696,500), and the second-place pair get €300,000 ($348,200).

As with all Grand Slams, 2000 ranking points will be available for both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals. With a win, Andreeva will move to No. 1 in the race, and is projected to be No. 6 in the rankings regardless of the result in Saturday's final. For Chwalinska, she is projected to be ranked No. 14 with a win on Saturday, 100 spots from her current ranking. If she falls to Andreeva, Chwalinska is projected to be ranked No. 21.

Andreeva vs. Chwalinska championship preview

Andreeva comes off a dominant win over Kostyuk to snap her 17-match winning streak and handed Kostyuk her only loss of the clay season. The past two matches, Andreeva said she's been "in the zone," and the 19-year old is the first teenager to reach three or more clay-court finals in a calendar year since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Compared to the final in Madrid vs. Kostyuk, Andreeva was hitting her spots on her forehand and playing more aggressive, making the match much more difficult for Kostyuk. She's yet to face an unconventional play-style in Chwalinska's, but Andreeva's speed and diverse shot selection will have to combat the strong court coverage of Chwalinska.

"Now I feel like I'm getting closer, I'm getting older, a little bit more mature every match I play, a little bit more experience," Andreeva said Thursday. "I think that now I'm able to approach every match differently and try to really focus on the opponent that I'm gonna play against and the game plan that I'm going to have to use on the court."

Chwalinska's slices, shot variety, court coverage and ability to read opponents' shots extensively have been some of the many keys to guide her into the last two standing. She's still soaking it all in -- it's just her third Grand Slam main-draw ever.

Importantly, she has the right mindset. Though her current ranking of No. 114 isn't currently indicative of the level she's playing, she knows she's the underdog in each matchup and that has allowed her to play more freely. However, she's just to face a top 10 opponent in this run, and in her career as a whole, but has beaten her four top 50 players along the way -- Elise Mertens, Diana Shnaider, Anna Kalinskaya and Maria Sakkari.