Chwalinska breaks new ground as first qualifier to reach Roland Garros final

Maja Chwalinska's magic run continued Thursday in Paris, as she defeated Diana Shnaider to become the first player to reach the Roland Garros final after coming through qualifying. She'll face Mirra Andreeva for the chance to win her first Grand Slam title.

Maja Chwalinska entered Roland Garros this year simply hoping to play her way out of qualifying. Instead, she made history -- and she’s not done yet.

Roland Garros: Scores | Order of play | Draws

After defeating No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-4 in 2 hours and 10 minutes on Thursday, the 24-year-old became the first qualifier in tournament history to reach the final. She is also just the third woman to make the Roland Garros final in her main-draw debut, joining Evonne Goolagong (1971) and Chris Evert (1973).

"It's like a dream, honestly," Chwalinska said in her on-court interview. "I don't know what's going on. I don't know what to say. I'm just very happy.

"It's so challenging to play against the best players in the world, day by day, but it's a Grand Slam so you just have to give your all and more. I'm not complaining at all."

Chwalinska arrived in Paris with a career-best ranking of World No. 113 and is now knocking on the door of a Top 20 debut. More importantly, she’ll face fellow first-time finalist Mirra Andreeva on Saturday for a chance to win her first -- and a most improbable -- Grand Slam title.

It will be the first meeting between Chwalinska and Andreeva at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, a matchup featuring two of the tour’s more versatile players. It will also mark Chwalinska's first career meeting with a Top 10 opponent.

"I played (nine) matches here already, so there are no secrets," Chwalinska said. "But I watched Mirra a bit. They were playing before us, so I watched her game and it was incredible. It's just another great experience for me. I will for sure give my all. It's a Grand Slam final."

The matchup will be a stark contrast to the power-versus-precision battle Chwalinska navigated against Shnaider, a grueling and physically demanding two-set duel that required every ounce of her variety and craft.

'Maja magic' gives Chwalinska the early advantage

The tone for the match was set in the opening game, with Chwalinska showcasing her mix of shots while Shnaider unloaded on her forehand with the same force she displayed in her upset of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. The result was extended games, extended rallies and a level of physicality that delighted the Court Philippe-Chatrier surely far more than the players.

Early on, that rhythm favored Chwalinska. She struck first with a break at love for a 3-1 lead. But after a back-and-forth exchange of backhands in the next game, her trademark slice drifted wide, handing Shnaider the break back for 3-2. Chwalinska responded by winning the longest rally of the match, a pattern that would haunt Shanider later, but Shnaider followed with another rocket forehand to level at 3-all.

After 68 minutes -- nearly as long as the entire semifinal between Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk -- the set moved into a tiebreak. Shnaider grabbed the mini-break on the opening point and built a 4-2 advantage, but Chwalinska, showing the grit of a player who needed eight wins just to reach this stage, reeled off five straight points. The penultimate one came on a perfectly placed lob winner, and Shnaider's ensuing backhanded landed wide to hand Chwalinska the opening set.

In the end, the set lasted 1 hour and 17 minutes, one minute longer than the entire Andreeva-Kostyuk match.

More to come...