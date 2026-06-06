Oktiabreva captures Roland Garros junior crown with victory over Sun

Playing her first junior tournament in three years, 17-year-old Alisa Oktiabreva claimed the Roland Garros girls' singles title with a straight-sets final win over 15-year-old Sun Xinran.

No. 12 seed Alisa Oktiabreva's return to juniors paid off on Saturday at Roland Garros. The 17-year-old captured her first girls' singles Grand Slam trophy with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of 15-year-old No. 2 seed Sun Xinran of China in the final.

Playing her first junior tournament since 2023, Oktiabreva wrapped up victory in just 65 minutes with a dominant performance, striking 29 winners to Sun's 13 and converting seven out of eight break points. After a sequence of five service breaks to open the match, Oktiabreva captured the first hold for 4-2, and dropped just one game thereafter.

Oktiabreva impressed with a balanced, all-round game. Able to take control of points with a heavy forehand, she also utilized the drop shot to superb effect while displaying excellent speed to track down Sun's attempts at the same shot -- notably twice in the final game. Oktiabreva also won 12 out of 15 points at net.

The result reprised an identical scoreline to the pair's only previous meeting -- a 6-2, 6-1 win for Oktiabreva in the Monastir ITF W35 semifinals in February.

Here are four key things to know about Oktiabreva and the junior tournament overall.

Following injury setbacks, Oktiabreva has focused on pro tennis since 2024

Oktiabreva's transition from juniors to pros and back into juniors is an unusual one. In 2023, at the age of 14, she defeated Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Teodora Kostovic and Clervie Ngounoue to reach the semifinals here, and she peaked at No. 17 in the junior rankings in the same year.

But an ankle injury cut Oktiabreva's junior career short, sidelining her for a full year. When she returned, she did so at professional level in December 2024, when she was 16 years old.

It paid off. Over the next 10 months, Oktiabreva eschewed all junior competition and compiled a 42-9 record at ITF level, including four titles -- one W15, two W35s and one W50. Unranked at the end of 2024, she ended 2025 at No. 286.

Her rapid rise was stalled once again, though.

"I was struggling with a wrist injury and it was kind of a rollercoaster," she told itftennis.com this week. "The doctors couldn't agree on what was the problem, what exactly to do, whether the surgery was needed or not. So it was a long process."

After missing the last four months of the 2025 season, Oktiabreva returned to compile a 15-5 record in 2026 to date -- including her WTA qualifying debut in Bogota, where she reached the final round before illness forced her to withdraw. But the setback affected her ranking -- she's currently down at No. 308 -- and her hopes of making the Roland Garros qualifying cut vanished.

"I didn't plan to play juniors, but I was really sad that I couldn't play the women's main draw," she told itftennis.com. "So once I came back to training, I said to my coach, 'I want to play juniors, because it's Roland Garros.' It has a special space in my heart and I just said, 'Let's go for the title.'"

That decision paid off. As Oktiabreva said in the trophy ceremony: "We went here for a title and we got it. Job's done, we can go home now."

Oktiabreva will soon join the Czech conveyor belt of talent

Born in Russia, Oktiabreva has lived in Czechia since the age of 2, and has trained at the TK Sparta Prague tennis school -- the club that honed the talents of Hana Mandlikova, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Katerina Siniakova and many more -- since she was 4 years old.

Her application process to gain Czech citizenship, supported by her club, has been finalised this year. The last remaining step is for Oktiabreva to take the Czech citizenship oath, which she will be able to do from mid-June. Following that, she will be able to begin competing under the Czech flag.

"She has been part of our club since childhood," TK Sparta Prague director Miroslav Maly told Tenisovy Svet this week. "Starting at the age of 4 in our tennis school, where she learned the game and gradually developed into the player she is today. That is why we fully supported and assisted her in her efforts to obtain Czech citizenship, which was a logical step in her life."

Oktiabreva graduated from music school this year

Tennis isn't Oktiabreva's only passion. She's also a talented violinist -- and a particular fan of Vivaldi -- who's been balancing her sporting career with her studies at the Jana Deyla Conservatory in Prague. She graduated from the school in May, and paid tribute to the other side of her life in a social media post.

"12 years of hard work, and I've finally graduated from art school," Oktiabreva wrote. "Today was officially my last concert, and I’m feeling incredibly grateful for everything this journey has given me. At the beginning, it honestly felt almost impossible to balance it all with tennis -- running from practices to rehearsals, constantly trying to keep up with everything. There were moments when it was exhausting, but looking back now, it was all worth it.



"The orchestra taught me so much, and I experienced unforgettable moments on stage that I'll carry with me forever. The same goes for music theory classes, which gave me a deeper understanding of music and shaped me in ways I didn't expect."

Oktiabreva dropped just two sets this week; Sun, Dotsenko also ones to watch

Oktiabreva had to come from a set down twice en route to the title, defeating China's Zhang Ruien 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round and TK Sparta Prague clubmate Jana Kovackova, the 15-year-old No. 4 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. Oktiabreva had trailed Kovackova by a set and 2-0.

In her remaining four matches, Oktiabreva got the job done in straight sets -- including a 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over 14-year-old sensation Ekaterina Dotsenko. The 2025 Les Petits As champion, Dotsenko qualified for her first junior Grand Slam this week and upset No. 1 seed Ksenia Efremova 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Sun, the first Chinese player to reach the girls' singles final at Roland Garros, also continued to serve notice of her talent. The reigning Orange Bowl champion and a junior quarterfinalist at the Australian Open in January, she triumphed in the longest match of the tournament -- a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5 third-round barnburner over Romania's Maia Ilinca Burcescu in 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Sun made her professional debut at an ITF W15 in Kursumlijska Banja last April, and has compiled a 20-7 pro record to date. That includes back-to-back W15 titles in Sharm el Sheikh last October, and her first WTA 125 victory in Istanbul last month over Lina Gjorcheska. Currently at No. 650 in the PIF WTA Rankings, Sun is the third-highest ranked 2010-born player behind Kovackova (No. 587) and Kristina Liutova (No. 311).