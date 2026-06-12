Another upset! Chwalinska edges Andreeva in Star of the Swing fan vote

Maja Chwalinska, who became the first qualifier to reach the Roland Garros final, is the clay-court Star of the Swing. She edged champion Mirra Andreeva in the fan vote. Marta Kostyuk, who won Madrid and had a 17-match winning streak, came in third.

In a surprising finish, Maja Chwalinska has won the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz Star of the Swing fan vote for the Clay-Court Swing.

Chwalinska, who received 46 percent of the vote, won nine matches in 18 days to become the first qualifier ever to reach the Roland Garros final, dropping just one set along the way. With the improbable result, she catapulted from No. 114 in the PIF WTA Rankings to No. 21, and nearly doubled her career prize money in the tournament.

Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Chwalinska in the final, finished second with 24 percent. Andreeva, 19, lost just one set in her seven wins and became the youngest Roland Garros champion since Monica Seles in 1992. Prior to beating Chwalinska in the title match, she knocked off red-hot Sorana Cirstea and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Kostyuk, who won back-to-back titles in Rouen and Madrid -- the latter of which was her first WTA 1000 trophy -- finished in third with 17 percent. Kostyuk won 17 consecutive matches (all on clay) before losing to Andreeva in the French Open semis, and moved up to No. 12 in the world, a career high.

The other players who received votes were Rome champion and Roland Garros quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina (4 percent), Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina (3 percent), Madrid semifinalist Hailey Baptiste (2 percent), Strasbourg champion Emma Navarro (2 percent) and the team of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend (2 percent), who continued their dominant season with titles in Madrid and Roland Garros.

Chwalinska is the fourth winner of the Star of the Swing fan vote this year, following Rybakina (Australian Swing), Karolina Muchova (Middle East Swing) and Aryna Sabalenka (Sunshine Swing).

The Grass-Court Swing got underway this week in London and s-Hertogenbosch, and will conclude with Wimbledon on July 12.

From there, the tour will begin the Hard-Court Swing in Europe for a couple of weeks before making its way back to the United States, culminating with the US Open.