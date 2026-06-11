Berlin Open 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything to know

Serena Williams and eight top 10 players will be in action at the Berlin Tennis Open next week as the Grass-Court swing continues. Here is everything you need to know.

With the tour's first Grass-Court Swing tournaments at Queen's Club and 's-Hertogenbosch finishing up this weekend, the season will next head to Germany for the WTA 500 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open.

Eight top 10 players in the PIF WTA Rankings are scheduled to compete in Berlin, home to Steffi Graf Stadium, and Serena Williams continues her comeback in doubles with a partner to be named soon.

Berlin will host it's sixth edition as both a grass-court and 500 event, after years of being a clay court tournament up until 202, and the event will run concurrently with the WTA 250 Nottingham Open.

From dates, draws, prize money and more, here's everything to know about Berlin:

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play for both draws begins on Monday, June 15 with singles qualifiers held over the preceding weekend on June 13-14.

Both finals will be held on Sunday, June 21. The singles final starts at 12 p.m. local time (11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. EST), with the doubles final to follow. Here's a breakdown on the dates for each round:

Singles

First round: June 15-16

Second round: June 17-18

Quarterfinals: June 19

Semifinals: June 20

Final: June 21

Doubles

First round: June 15-17

Quarterfinals: June 18-19

Semifinals: June 20

Final: June 21

How big is the draw, and who are the top players in the field?

In Berlin, there will be a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

The singles draw will feature 17 direct entries, four wild cards, six qualifiers and one special exemption. The top four players will have a bye.

Currently, there are eight top 10 players in the field, led by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who will begin her grass season in the German capital. No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jessica Pegula, who won the tournament in 2024, will also do the same.

Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova will head to Berlin from the ongoing HSBC Championships. Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova round out the top 10 players in the field. Belinda Bencic, Sorana Cirstea, Madison Keys and Liudmila Samsonova, 2021 champion, are among other notable players in the draw.

Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva pulled out of the event because of a change in schedule, and Eva Lys and Alexandra Eala are confirmed as two of the four wild cards.

To view the full player list (subject to change), click here.

The singles draw ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. local time, and the doubles draw will be released later that evening.

Who are the defending champions?

Last season, Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-2, marking her first tournament win since her Wimbledon triumph in 2023.

En route to the final, the former World No. 6 beat the ranks of Sabalenka, Keys, Diana Shnaider and Ons Jabeur. Prior, Vondrousova had missed the back half of 2024 following shoulder surgery, and an additional three months with a recurrence of the same problem. She entered the tournament ranked No. 164, and is the lowest-ranked champion in tournament history.

"We came here to try and win the first match, and now this is happening, so I'm very grateful to be standing here," Vondrousova said in her victory speech.

Both Vondrousova and Wang are currently not in the field for this year's edition.

In doubles, the unseeded pair of Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls won the biggest title of their respective careers by upsetting No. 1 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 6-2, [10-6].

Champions Reel: How Marketa Vondrousova won Berlin 2025

What are the prize money and ranking points at stake?

The tournament will have a collective prize pool of approximately €1.049 million ($1.21 million USD), which is a 13% increase compared to the €925,661 offered in 2025. As with all WTA 500 events, a maximum of 500 ranking points will be available depending on how far a player or team advances in the tournament.

Here's a full breakdown of the prize money, in euros, and ranking points available for the singles draw in Berlin:

Singles

First round: €11,045 | 1

Second round: €15,471 | 60

Quarterfinals: €29,110 | 108

Semifinals: €57,395 | 195

Finalist: €99,565 | 325

Champion: €161,310 | 500

The doubles champions will receive €53,510 and 500 ranking points, with the finalists enjoying €32,520 and 325 points.