Montgomery claims first WTA title as Krejcikova withdraws from Libema Open final

American Robin Montgomery claimed her first WTA singles title at the Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch after Barbora Krejcikova withdrew due to illness. Montgomery, ranked 484th, is the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA title since 2023.

American Robin Montgomery won the Libema Open in s'Hertogenbosch after Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the final because of illness on Sunday.

The title is the first WTA singles crown for the 21-year-old, who came through qualifying this week. Montgomery reached a career-high ranking of No. 95 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz at this time last year but was sidelined by injury from June 2025 until April 2026. The Libema Open marked just her third WTA Tour-level event of the season following first-round losses in Bogota and Madrid.

THAT FIRST TITLE FEELING 🤩



Robin Montgomery takes home the title @LibemaOpen due to Krejcikova’s withdrawal.#libemaopen pic.twitter.com/ObyAexA8SQ — wta (@WTA) June 14, 2026

In a statement released by the tournament, Krejcikova said she was not fit enough to compete and was extremely disappointed to miss Sunday's final.

"I'm sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from today's Libema Open final due to illness," Krejcikova said in the statement. "I have been felling unwell and after consulting with the medical team it has become clear that I am not in a condition to compete today. I was really looking forward to the opportunity to play in the final and compete for a title, but today it's not possible.

"I would also like to congratulate Robin for a great week here and wish her the very best for the rest of the season. I am disappointed to end my tournament in this way, but I will focus on recovering as quickly as possible and look forward to returning to competition soon."

Ranked No. 484 in the world, Montgomery becomes the lowest-ranked player to win a WTA Tour title since Elina Svitolina, who was ranked No. 508 when she won Strasbourg in 2023.

Below is a list of players ranked lower than Montgomery to win a WTA Tour singles title:

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni - unranked when she won Bol in 1997

Kim Clijsters - unranked when she won the US Open in 2009

Angelique Widjaja - ranked No. 579 when she won Bali in 2001

Elina Svitolina - ranked No. 508 when she won Strasbourg in 2023

She also becomes the third qualifier to win a WTA title this year after Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Hobart) and Sara Bejlek (Abu Dhabi).