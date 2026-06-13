Raducanu pulls double duty to reach Queen's final, set first meeting with Vekic

Emma Raducanu put in overtime Saturday to reach her first final on home soil, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova in the quarterfinals and Iva Jovic in the semis to set a Queen's title match against Donna Vekic. Vekic beat Katie Boulter earlier Saturday to reach her first final since 2024.

Emma Raducanu went two-for-two Saturday. First, she defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets to reach the semifinals before returning to Andy Murray Arena for a second match and knocking off No. 6 seed Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour and 31 minutes to advance to her first final on home soil at Queen’s Club.

Queen's: Scores | Order of play | Draws

She’ll be joined in the championship match by Donna Vekic in what is set to be their first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting. Vekic reached her first tour-level final in two years with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win in 66 minutes over another Brit, Katie Boulter, earlier in the day.

It’s the 15th WTA final of Vekic’s career and the third for Raducanu. It’s also Raducanu’s second final of the season after finishing runner-up to Sorana Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca in February.

More to come...