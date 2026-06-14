'An event full of emotion': Halep and friends celebrate career in sold-out send-off

Simona Halep, still a crowd favorite, was honored at a special event in Cluj-Napoca to officially mark her retirement from tennis. Joined by Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, she was celebrated for her career achievements, including two Grand Slam wins. The emotional gala featured tennis legends and a symbolic passing of the torch to a young talent, highlighting Halep's impact on Romanian tennis.

Even in retirement, Simona Halep can still pack a stadium. On a festive Saturday night at Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca, a sold-out crowd turned out to celebrate one of Romania's greatest icons, and gave the former World No. 1 a final chance to bask in the love of the fans who cheered her every step of the way.

Joining Halep for the special exhibition match -- an "event full of emotion," she said -- were Elina Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils, as well as her longtime coaches Darren Cahill and Daniel Dobre, and WTA chair umpire Kader Nouni, who officiated the proceedings. The match was played on a half-green, half-orange court, meant to symbolize Halep's two career Grand Slam victories at Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019.

As part of the festivities, Halep's most notable trophies were on display courtside, and she was presented a collage of photo memories by Nouni on behalf of the WTA.

"I have been emotional since I a rrived in Cluj because everything is abo ut my career, about the people who supported me, and about thi s wonderful crowd that gave me some of my most beautiful mom ents while playing here in Romania," Halep said.

Svitolina said she "didn't hesitate" to accept the invitation to take part in the celebration, with Monfils adding that the couple was "honored" to join in. Svitolina and Halep played 10 times on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with the Ukrainian finishing with a 6-4 head-to-head edge -- but Halep won two of their three career meetings at Grand Slam events, including in the semifinals at the All England Club the year she won it all.

"It is a very special moment for Simona," Svitolina added. "We shared many important moments throughout our careers, and it [was] wonderful to be here."

The gala was also attended by numerous Romanian public figures and sporting legends, including Olympic icon Nadia Comaneci and former world No. 1 Ilie Nastase. Halep also played points on court with an 8-year-old local tennis talent, representing a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to another.

Halep's most notable trophies were on display at the sold-out exhibition, which welcomed 10,000 fans. Sports Festival

Halep's last official match was a first-round loss to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti at the 2025 Transylvania Open. She won a total of 24 WTA singles titles in her career, and was World No. 1 for 64 weeks -- which ranks 13th all-time in tour history.