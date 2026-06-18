WTA Coach Inclusion Program celebrates landmark success for women coaches

Since its inception in 2021, the WTA Coach Inclusion Program has supported 44 graduates from 18 nations. With the addition of new partnerships, an additional 39 are expected to graduate this year.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- Fresh off guiding Mirra Andreeva to her maiden Grand Slam title, former WTA World No. 2 and WTA Coach Inclusion Program mentor Conchita Martinez is helping shine a spotlight on the growing influence of women coaches on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Alongside Martinez’s success with Andreeva, which has included six WTA singles titles and three doubles titles, Sandra Zaniewska has guided Marta Kostyuk to titles this year at the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open and WTA 250 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole, as well as a run to the Roland-Garros semifinals. Notably, both Martinez and Zaniewska have served as mentors within the WTA Coach Inclusion Program, helping to develop and inspire the next generation of women coaches.

Since its inception in 2021, the WTA Coach Inclusion Program has supported 44 graduates from 18 nations. With the addition of new partnerships, an additional 39 are expected to graduate this year.

The program’s expansion has led to a steady increase in the representation of women coaches on Tour. In 2017, women made up just 6% of registered coaches on Tour; by 2026, that figure has more than tripled, rising to 19%.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see more women coaches working at the highest level of our sport," said Martinez, who has previously coached Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova. "Coaching can be a challenging career path, and visibility matters.

"When young coaches can see women succeeding on the biggest stages, it helps them believe those opportunities are available to them, too. Programs like the WTA Coach Inclusion Program are helping create those pathways, and I'm proud to support that work as a mentor."

"It has been a privilege to serve as a mentor in the Coach Inclusion Program over the past several years," added Zaniewska, who has also coached Petra Martić and Alizé Cornet. "Supporting and elevating women who aspire to coach at the highest levels of professional tennis is something I care deeply about.

"Throughout my own journey, I benefited tremendously from mentors who shared their knowledge, guidance and belief in me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help create those same opportunities for the next generation of women coaches."

WTA legend and coach ambassador Nicole Pratt (center) with Tennis Australia and Asia-Pacific WTA Coach Inclusion participants at the 2026 Australian Open.

Last week at the HSBC Championships, four coaches from around Great Britain became the latest to participate from the LTA’s edition of the program. During Roland-Garros, in partnership with the FFT, eight coaches from across France graduated.

"The phenomenal growth of the Coach Inclusion Program reflects the WTA’s commitment to shaping a more inclusive and higher performing future for our sport," said WTA Chair Valerie Camillo. "What began as an effort to expand opportunity has become a powerful global platform, equipping women coaches with the skills, networks and support needed to succeed at the highest levels of tennis.

"We saw that come to the fore at Roland-Garros this month, with two of our four semifinalists crediting their progression to women coaches. Looking ahead, our focus is on broadening access, deepening investment and creating even more pathways for women to thrive in coaching. The increasing presence and success of women coaches on the WTA Tour is not only a measure of progress, but a signal of what’s possible."

During the 2026 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, the WTA Coach Inclusion Program developed a global expansion with the FITP (Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel), which will open applications from female coaches from Italy and Europe from October 2026. The Coach Inclusion Program is now accessible worldwide through pathways delivered with the FFT (France), LTA (Great Britain), FITP (Italy and Europe), USTA (open to eligible coaches from all nations) and Tennis Australia (open to eligible coaches from all nations).

"The success we are seeing from women coaches across the WTA Tour demonstrates exactly why programs like this matter," WTA Coach Program Director Mike Anders said. "We are incredibly proud of our partnerships with the LTA, USTA Coaching, Tennis Australia, FFT and now with the FITP, which have expanded the scale of the WTA Coach Inclusion Program steadily since 2021.



"Together, with federation support and through the mentorship of our incredible professional coaches, qualified women coaches from every nation on the planet now have access to world-class development opportunities and the support needed to advance their careers in professional tennis."

What the Federations Are Saying

Michelangelo Dell’Edera, FITP Director of the Roberto Lombardi Higher Education Institute and Team Manager of the Italian Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup National Teams: "Continuing education is our mission, and this prestigious agreement between the WTA, the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, and the Roberto Lombardi Higher Education Institute to deliver the latest edition of the Coach Inclusion Program reflects that commitment. Coaching is constantly evolving, and we are proud to play a role in supporting more women as they pursue careers in coaching. It is important to help women coaches further their education and achieve their goals in professional tennis."

Marine Piriou, Gender Equality Manager for the FFT: "The French Tennis Federation is further strengthening its commitment to supporting high-potential women tennis coaches in France and, more broadly, to advancing women’s careers and leadership in sport. We are convinced our entire ecosystem will directly benefit from this."

Megan Rose, Managing Director and Head of Business Development of USTA Coaching: "USTA Coaching is proud to support the WTA Coach Inclusion Program as part of our commitment to expanding opportunities for women in coaching. Visibility matters, and as a former WTA player, elevating women coaches at the highest levels helps inspire the next generation. We commend the WTA for their leadership and dedication to increasing the number of female coaches in our sport -- this work is critical, and we’re honored to be part of it."

Belinda Colaneri, Tennis Australia Head of Performance Coach Development: "Through Tennis Australia’s commitment to growing world-class coaches, I’m proud to contribute to the WTA Coach Inclusion Program -- creating pathways, raising standards and ensuring more women see a future for themselves in performance tennis, particularly on the WTA Tour."

Nick Weal, LTA Head of Performance Coach Education and Development: "We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the WTA after an extremely successful first year. It has provided incredible access and insight into the WTA Tour for the coaches, opening their eyes to what’s possible and building their confidence and belief that this is a realistic and attainable career option."

Issam Jellali, WTA Registered Coach of former WTA World No. 2 Ons Jabeur: "Through my experience with the WTA, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful strong, diverse and inclusive coaching can be -- both for players and for the tennis community as a whole. That’s why I’m truly excited to see the Coach Inclusion Program expanding into the Middle East. This region holds incredible potential, and the need for meaningful opportunities for women coaches is greater than ever. This initiative is more than a program -- it’s a vital step toward empowering coaches."