By the numbers: Svitolina, Noskova cruise into Berlin quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova both notched second-round wins in less than 70 minutes to book their places in the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open quarterfinals.

No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina and No. 8 seed Linda Noskova continued their smooth passages through the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open draw on Thursday, with both needing less than 70 minutes to book their places in the quarterfinals. Noskova defeated qualifier Diane Parry 6-2, 6-2 in 67 minutes, and Svitolina followed her on Steffi Graf Stadion with a 69-minute 6-3, 6-2 win over wild card Eva Lys.

Noskova advanced to her fourth quarterfinal of 2026, where she will face wild card Paula Badosa. Svitolina, who is playing in Berlin for the first time since 2021, reached her eighth quarterfinal of the season, and will next take on either No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina or wild card Alexandra Eala. Both are competing for the first time since Roland Garros, where Svitolina fell in the quarterfinals to Marta Kostyuk and Noskova exited in the first round to Maria Sakkari.

Here are the key numbers from their straight-sets wins:

2: Svitolina now leads her head-to-head against Lys 2-0, with both wins coming on the German's home soil this year. Lys won four more games this time round than in their previous meeting, which Svitolina won 6-1, 6-0 in the Stuttgart second round in April.

8: Svitolina served eight aces to zero for Lys, and totalled 22 winners to the World No. 80's 10.

7: Svitolina saved seven out of the eight break points she faced. All but two came as she attempted to serve out each set -- the Ukrainian's only momentary dips of the match. In the first set, a flurry of unforced errors from 5-1, 30-0 up meant that she needed a second opportunity to seal the set, which she did to love. In the second set, Lys held four break points in the final game, but squandered three with unforced errors -- bringing her total to 27 -- before Svitolina saved the last with a one-two punch.

Noskova powers past Parry in Berlin; into fourth quarterfinal of 2026

8: Noskova's performance was anchored by even stronger serving. The Czech conceded only eight points behind her delivery -- four behind her first serve and four behind her second -- and did not allow Parry a single break point.

12: Noskova's tally of 20 winners outweighed Parry's 15, but despite her aggressive tactics the 21-year-old still kept her unforced errors low, with just 12 to Parry's 22. Throughout, Noskova showed off finesse with fine touch at net as well as her signature power, but Parry claimed her share of highlights as well -- not least a crowd-pleasing crosscourt pass with her single-handed backhand in the first set.

5: Noskova and Parry have now played five times in a rivalry dating back to 2022, and Noskova now leads the head-to-head 3-2. This was their first grass-court encounter.

1: Noskova has played Badosa once previously, winning 6-4, 6-1 in the 2025 Abu Dhabi second round.