Begu earns first win in nearly a year to spoil Venus Williams’ grass return in Bad Homburg

Irina-Camelia Begu earned her first main-draw win since last year's Iasi title on Monday, spoiling Venus Williams' return to grass with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6) victory in just under three hours to reach the Bad Homburg second round.

After winning the Iasi title last year -- her first triumph since 2022 -- Irina-Camelia Begu stepped away from the sport for nine months, saying she was "struggling a lot with my body and with my health."

Bad Homburg: Scores | Order of play | Draws

She returned to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in April, but the results were uneven with a 3-4 record and a loss in her only main-draw match of the season in Madrid. On Monday in Bad Homburg, the 35-year-old was finally rewarded for her patience, coming from a break down in the final set to defeat 46-year-old Venus Williams 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in just under three hours and earn her first main-draw win of the year.

"Everybody was asking, 'Why stop when you won a tournament,"' Begu said in her on-court interview. "After Iasi, I was not feeling good at all. Even if I won a tournament, it was a battle every day to wake up and practice and have energy. I said I need to stop, I need to rest and take care of my health. I think it was a good idea. I'm feeling much better now."

She looked it, too, despite being pushed throughout by Williams, who was also seeking her first win of the season in her first match on grass since Wimbledon 2023. Instead, the seven-time Grand Slam champion fell to 0-8 in 2026 and extended her losing streak to 11 matches, dating back to her win over Peyton Stearns in her return last July in Washington, D.C.

Williams had chances to flip the result, as she served for the match at 5-3 and saved two match points to level the deciding tiebreak at 6-6. But her 11th double fault proved costly, and Begu converted her third match point to move into the second round. It felt fitting on a day when Begu had once led 6-2, 2-0 after a run of seven straight games before Williams clawed her way back.

The win also offered a measure of revenge for the Romanian, who last faced Williams nine years ago in Toronto, losing a tight three-setter. Their head-to-head now stands at one win apiece, with the stats underscoring how little separated them on Monday. Begu hit 28 winners to Williams' 27 from Williams and broke serve four times to Williams' three.

The final point tally: Begu 117, Williams 115.

After 2 hours and 57 minutes, qualifier Irina-Camelia #Begu defeats Venus #Williams to book her place in the next round.#BHO26 pic.twitter.com/yJt1vZGuy3 — Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt (@badhomburgopen) June 22, 2026

Afterward, Begu praised the former World No.1

"It's never easy to play a legend like Venus," Begu said. "I grew up watching the Williams sisters. Winning, even if it was so tough and so long, was a big battle. I'm happy."

Begu will face No. 4 seed Karolina Muchova next in their fifth meeting and first since Palermo 2024. Begu won their first two contests, but Muchova has taken the last two to level the head-to-head at 2-2. This will be their first matchup off clay.