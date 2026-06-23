Ruse stuns Berlin champion Noskova; Navarro sets up Swiatek showdown in Bad Homburg

Linda Noskova suffered a first-round loss at the Bad Homburg Open to Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who hit 13 aces in the straight sets win. Meanwhile, Emma Navarro won her first-round match to set up a showdown with top seed Iga Swiatek.

Two days after winning the Berlin Open singles title and one day after capturing the doubles crown, Linda Noskova suffered a first-round loss at the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday, falling to Russian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Meanwhile, American Emma Navarro won her opening-round match to set up a showdown with top seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek.

Ruse hits 13 aces en route to the victory

Ruse, ranked No. 105 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, broke Noskova to love in the opening game and never looked back in the 61-minute match. The Romanian, who reached the quarterfinals at the Libema Open earlier this month, did not face a break of serve and fired 13 aces. She broke Noskova four times en route to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Flying into the Round of 16 ✈️



Gabriela Ruse moves past Noskova 6-1, 6-3!#BHO26 pic.twitter.com/e20HgDZzaz — wta (@WTA) June 23, 2026

The win sends Ruse into the second round, where she will face Anna Kalinskaya. It will be the first meeting between the two players.

Navarro carries strong grass form to Bad Homburg

Former top-10 player Emma Navarro, coming off a runner-up finish in Nottingham last week, had a tougher test against Germany's Eva Lys. The American saved three set points in the opening-set tiebreak, rallying from a 3-6 deficit to win five consecutive points and claim the set.

Navarro, a two-time semifinalist in Bad Homburg, then earned a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set and maintained her advantage to complete a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The American has now won 11 of her last 14 matches on tour.

Job done in Bad Homburg 💪



Emma Navarro books her place in the Round of 16 with a 7-6(6), 6-3 win against Lys!#BHO26 pic.twitter.com/WOx2aS06af — wta (@WTA) June 23, 2026

Swiatek leads Navarro 2-1 in head-to-head

Navarro and Swiatek will meet for the fourth time and for the first time on grass.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head series 2-1, although Navarro won their most recent encounter in Beijing last October.