WTA Finals: Directions & getting here

Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located in the heart of Greater Palm Springs and is easily accessible by car, bike, rideshare and taxi.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden

78-200 Miles Avenue

Indian Wells, CA 92210

General Parking

General Parking is free and available in the General Lot accessed via Miles Avenue.

ADA Parking

ADA Parking is available for those with a valid/current disabled placard, sticker, or license plate issued by the DMV. All access to General Parking ADA is through Gate 9 on Warner Trail. Guests with wheelchairs will be directed to the WC Parking Lot accessed through Gate 9 on Warner Trail.

Bike Parking

Bike racks are available at the East Gate of the venue.

Taxi + Rideshare

The designated pick-up and drop-off zone for Uber, Lyft, taxis, and other private rideshare options is located close to the North Gate entrance. All drop off & pick up must enter through Gate 10 off Warner Trail; no other drop off/pickup allowed.

Fans can meet their ride at the canopy labeled Drop Off Area.

Shuttles

Guests who have purchased a Hotel Package at one of the tournament’s official partner hotels can take advantage of complimentary shuttle service to and from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Your hotel key will be your ticket to ride and must be shown to the shuttle driver prior to boarding.

The pick-up and drop-off zone for hotel shuttles is located near the East Gate.