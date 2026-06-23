Last-minute qualifying entrant Tan eager for Serena rematch at Wimbledon

Harmony Tan, the last player to defeat Serena Williams at Wimbledon, made the qualifying draw cut on the same day that the 23-time major champion's return to singles action next week was announced -- and she's keen on the prospect of a rematch.

LONDON -- On Sunday, Serena Williams sent newswires worldwide into a frenzy as the 23-time Grand Slam champion confirmed her return to singles action at Wimbledon next week.

She wasn't the only player to have her spot at The Championships guaranteed that day. British qualifying wild card Jodie Burrage also withdrew with an illness unday, enabling the first alternate to take up her place in the qualifying draw -- a certain Harmony Tan, best known as the player who ended Serena's first Wimbledon career in the 2022 first round.

The Frenchwoman -- who arrived in London last Thursday, confident that there would be the one withdrawal she needed to make the cut -- made the most of it on Tuesday, coming through 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-1 against another Wimbledon champion -- last year's junior winner, Mia Pohankova.

Tan still treasures her memories of her 7-5, 1-6, 7-6[7] Centre Court triumph over Serena, describing it as an "amazing experience" that she has drawn on since.

"It was a great experience because I played on the really big court with many people," she said. "And now when I play on the big court, I'm good. Now I'm good when I play Top 10 or Top 20 players. It was a crazy week with many press and media, everything. But now I know how to deal with this."

Tan is as excited as the rest of the world about Serena's return.

"She's a legend, you know?" Tan said. "She can come back everywhere."

But not just to watch Williams play. Tan's eyes light up at the prospect of a rematch.

"I hope I can qualify and maybe play Serena for the first round," she said. "I have a chance."

That might be because, after years of various injury struggles, she's finally enjoying an extended period of health. The 28-year-old has won 18 out of 26 matches since the beginning of March, and is ranked No. 199 this week -- her highest position since 2024. Free of bandages and strappings, she's able to soak up Pohankova's pace with artful slices and chops, before steering precisely placed winners of her own down the line. Tan was generous in victory against the 17-year-old.

"For a teenager, it's really hard my game to play," she said. "Because I don't know if in juniors they play like this. But she was OK. She played really good slice, and she has so many things in her tennis. In two or three years, she will be a great, great player."

Other notable results from Roehampton

No. 2 seed Ashlyn Krueger, the Ilkley WTA 125 champion two weeks ago, extended her winning streak to six by edging Gabriela Knutson 7-5, 7-5. The American, who also reached the Birmingham WTA 125 semifinals as a qualifier three weeks ago, has now won 11 of her 12 matches on grass this year

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, bidding to return to a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since 2024, came through 6-4, 6-2 against 35-year-old former No. 35 Polona Hercog

British wild card Esther Adeshina notched the biggest upset of the day, defeating No. 8 seed Moyuka Uchijima 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. Adeshina, 24, is ranked No. 514 and had never previously beaten an opponent ranked inside the Top 250; the University of Tennessee alumna had needed to navigate a pre-qualifying event last week just to earn her spot in the draw. Meanwhile, another home wild card, 15-year-old Daniella Britton, nearly matched Adeshina, pushing former No. 82 Julia Riera all the way in a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 loss. Britton was contesting just her third match at professional level

World No. 232 Fiona Crawley pulled off a remarkable fightback to defeat No. 19 seed Himeno Sakatsume 7-5, 4-6, 7-6[8]. The American had trailed 5-1 in the third set, and saved two match points down 5-3. Anastasia Gasanova also came back from the brink of defeat, fending off four match points in the super-tiebreak to escape Varvara Lepchenko 2-6, 6-1, 7-6[10]

More to come...