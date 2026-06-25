Matching mindsets send Muchova, Ruse into Bad Homburg semifinal squabble

Karolina Muchova struggled through the first set of her Bad Homburg quarterfinal against Clara Tauson, but “flipped a switch” doesn’t quite cover what came next. She unleashed a barrage of winners across the final two sets to rally for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory in just over two hours, advancing to her first grass-court semifinal.

Bad Homburg: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The No. 4 seed will face qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who earned her third straight Top 25 win Thursday by upsetting Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach her second WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz semifinal of the season.

On paper, their wins may appear nothing alike. In reality, Muchova and Ruse leaned on the same guiding principle to beat the heat in Bad Homburg.

Muchova turns up intensity in come-from-behind win

Muchova started slow. Very slow. She was broken in the opening game of the match by the big-hitting Tauson and dropped a 29-minute first set in which she hit only two winners.

“I started a little bit slow,” Muchova said in her on-court interview. “She was playing fast, playing some good balls. I think I was a little bit more passive, I would say. And then I just turned it around.”

She did exactly that. Muchova unloaded across the final two sets, striking 35 of her 37 winners against 26 total unforced errors. Tauson held her own with 33 winners to 18 unforced errors, but the match progressively tilted in Muchova’s favor as the conditions intensified.

With temperatures reaching 96 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday -- enough to trigger the heat rule and give both players a break before the third set -- fortune favored the bold. Muchova leaned into that.

The numbers were nearly identical: Muchova won 72% of her first-serve points to Tauson’s 73%. Both won just 37% of their second-serve points, and both broke serve five times. Tauson even finished with more total points, 82 to 79. But down the stretch, Muchova proved better at spending her energy on the points that mattered.

She converted both break points she earned in the final set, while Tauson converted one of three. The last save came as Muchova served for the match a second time at 5-4, after Tauson had broken her earlier while serving at 5-2.

On that point, Muchova fired a big serve up the T, followed by an even bigger forehand that Tauson couldn’t handle, then closed with an ace to seal the win.

That golden glow ✨



Karolina Muchova outlasts Tauson in three sets 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 and is into her first Tour-level grass court semifinal!@karomuchova7 | #BadHomburgOpen pic.twitter.com/QDIVEZSH7A — wta (@WTA) June 25, 2026

Ruse’s advantage at the net pays dividends in first win over Navarro

Ruse entered with an 0-3 record against Navarro, without a single set won in their previous meetings, but Ruse did indeed “flip the script” on Thursday.

While Muchova needed time to find her footing in the final quarterfinal of the day, Ruse was aggressive from the opening point. She traded blows with Navarro, who was coming off a marquee win over Iga Swiatek, even as it became clear the Romanian was struggling with the conditions.

“It was very, very difficult conditions,” Ruse said in her on-court interview. “I really don’t like to play in this warm weather. I hate it. But what can I do? I cannot change anything.”

What she could control was her response. And it was excellent. She broke for 4-3, earning a second break point with a putaway at the net before an unreturnable forehand sealed the game.

Ruse added another volley winner in the final game of the set, holding to take the opener. She finished the set having won seven of eight points at the net and consistently shortened rallies to her advantage.

It paid off even more in the second set. After Navarro held for 2-1 with a forehand winner, Ruse answered with one of her own to break for 3-2, the second of five straight games she won to close out the match and reach the semifinals.

The rest of the numbers backed up her approach in the sweltering heat: Ruse won 73% of her service points, faced zero break points and broke Navarro three times.

Soarin', flyin’, semifinalist ✈️@Gabriela_Ruse goes from qualifying to the final four in Bad Homburg, defeating Navarro 6-4, 6-2!#BHO26 pic.twitter.com/sYrr8HSXEZ — wta (@WTA) June 25, 2026

Muchova, Ruse set for first meeting since 2023

The win sets up Muchova and Ruse’s first meeting in three years. Muchova won their lone prior matchup 6-4, 6-1 in Auckland in 2023.

There is plenty on the line in the rematch. Muchova is aiming for her first grass-court final and third final of 2026, having won Doha and finished runner-up in Stuttgart.

Ruse is seeking her fifth career final and her second on a grass court. A win would give her a chance to end a title drought dating back to Hamburg 2021, though she did capture a non-tour-level trophy at the W75 Trnava last year.