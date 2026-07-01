Reliving Serena and Venus Williams' 6 Wimbledon doubles titles

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Ahead of Serena and Venus Williams' first-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday, we look back at their six Wimbledon title runs between 2000 and 2016.

Serena and Venus Williams are one of the most successful doubles teams in history, and they are set to rekindle their on-court partnership on Thursday at Wimbledon.

The legendary sisters have won 22 doubles titles together, including 14 Grand Slams, three Olympic gold medals and five WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz titles.

Of the 14 majors, six of those came at Wimbledon.

Ahead of their first-round match against Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio, we look back at their six Wimbledon doubles titles.

2000

Serena and Venus had only played three tournaments together in 2000 before teaming up to win their first Wimbledon, and third doubles major overall.

Into the draw as wild cards, they breezed through their first three rounds in straight sets before running into some trouble in the quarterfinals. They came from a set down to beat Martina Navratilova -- how's that for a trivia question? -- and Mariaan de Swardt to reach the semifinals, where they upset Anna Kournikova and Natasha Zvereva. They then beat Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama in the final to become the first sisters ever to win Wimbledon.

Venus and Serena Williams beat Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama in the final to become the first sisters ever to win Wimbledon. Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT

2002

Venus and Serena added a second Wimbledon title two years later. A third seed in this draw, they steamrolled the field through the quarterfinals, never dropping more than two games in a set.

They faced their stiffest test in the semifinals, coming from a set down to beat Kournikova and American Chanda Rubin 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-3.

They defeated Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suarez 6-2, 7-5 to win the title.

Serena and Venus Williams beat Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suarez 6-2, 7-5 to win their second Wimbledon title. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2008

It would be six years until Venus and Serena's next Wimbledon title, and despite not having won a Grand Slam together in five years, the Williams sisters looked unbeatable as they carved through the draw.

The 11th seeds didn't drop a set all tournament, and didn't lose more than four games in any sets. They dominated Lisa Raymond and Samantha Stosur 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

They won that title despite playing on heavy legs. A few hours earlier, Venus had beaten Serena 7-5, 6-4 to win her fifth and final Wimbledon singles title.

Venus and Serena didn't drop a set en route to their third Wimbledon title. Photo by Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images

2009

Venus and Serena went back to back in 2009, and it mirrored their unstoppable run in 2008.

The fourth seeds didn't drop a set again, and added a couple of bagels into the mix with a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown of Yan Zi and Zheng Jie.

And again, the Williams sisters played the doubles final mere hours after playing each other in the singles final. In the first match, Serena beat Venus 7-6 (3), 6-2 to win her third Wimbledon singles title. Then in the doubles match, they beat the Australian team of Stosur and Rennae Stubbs 7-6 (4), 6-4 to win their fourth Wimbledon doubles title and ninth major. (Stubbs would join Williams' coaching staff in 2022, and she's still on her team today.)

This title would complete the first leg of a non-calendar-year Grand Slam for the Williams sisters, as they would subsequently win the US Open, Australian Open and French Open in succession.

For the second year in a row, Venus and Serena won the Wimbledon doubles title without dropping a set. Photo by Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images

2012

Venus and Serena would go title-less in the two years following the non-calendar-year Grand Slam, until winning the 2012 Wimbledon title.

Their biggest test came in the second round, when they came from a set down to narrowly beat Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova 3-6, 6-3, 9-7.

They came from behind again in the semifinals, upsetting top-seeded Raymond and Liezel Huber 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. In they final, they defeated the Czech team of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 7-5, 6-4 to claim their fifth Wimbledon title and 13th major.

Venus and Serena beat Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in the final to win their fifth Wimbledon title. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2016

After 2012, Venus and Serena would only win one more doubles major together, and it came at Wimbledon in 2016.

They won their first three matches in straight sets, but needed three and a tiebreaker to defeat Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the quarterfinals. They topped Julia Gorges and Karolina Pliskova in the semis before knocking off Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

With the win, they improved to a perfect 14-0 in major doubles finals. It would be their final Grand Slam doubles final.

A few hours earlier, Serena defeated Angelique Kerber to win her seventh and final Wimbledon singles title.