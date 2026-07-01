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Social Buzz

'Rocky' and Rafael Nadal inspire Sabalenka

Author: Brad Kallet
Social Buzz
2m read 01 Jul 2026 33m ago
aryna sabalenka wimbledon 2026
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Summary

Asked which movie characters inspire her, Aryna Sabalenka noted 'Rocky,' played by Sylvester Stallone, and also said there's a Rafael Nadal quote that really stuck with her.

Naomi Osaka made waves at Wimbledon this week with her "Kill Bill"-inspired kimono, an homage to her Japanese culture and Lucy Liu's character in the Quentin Tarantino-directed martial arts movie.

Following her 6-1, 7-6 (9) win over McCartney Kessler on Wednesday at Wimbledon, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was asked if there are any movie characters that inspire her, and might inspire future outfits.

"'Rocky,' maybe that," she said of the iconic Sylvester Stallone franchise about a down-on-his-luck boxer who perseveres to become champion. "But I don't know how I would do my outfit, if this is my inspiration. Going [to] the match with boxing gloves or something, that would be tricky."

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The 24-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion added that she has a varied taste in films, spanning genres.

"There's so many movies that really inspire me," she said. "It can be comedy, it can be [a] love story. You get like one little phrase that really inspires you. I don't know if I will ever try to get inspired by the movie and create some outfit.

"I'll have to really think a lot, because there's probably so many great movies that you can get inspiration from. For now I'll say Rocky. Maybe I have to think a bit deeply."

Another film that really resonated with her, she said, was the new Netflix documentary Rafa, about 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"He said, 'The only thing you can control is your focus and motivation,'" Sabalenka said. "It really [stuck] deep inside of me. Sometimes now, during the matches whenever things are going wrong, I'm like, 'The only thing you can control is focus and motivation.' That was very strong."

A three-time semifinalist at Wimbledon, Sabalenka has yet to drop a set through her first two matches, though she was tested in the second set against Kessler, coming from 5-2 down and narrowly taking the tiebreaker 11-9.

Sabalenka will play Jelena Ostapenko in the third round. Sabalenka has won three of their four career meetings, though Ostapenko won their most recent match, last year in Stuttgart.

Summary

Asked which movie characters inspire her, Aryna Sabalenka noted 'Rocky,' played by Sylvester Stallone, and also said there's a Rafael Nadal quote that really stuck with her.