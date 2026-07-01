2024 champ Krejcikova upsets Andreeva, primed for all-Czech Wimbledon third round

In a battle of Grand Slam champions, Barbora Krejcikova ousted No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in a comeback 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 thriller. She needed seven match points, but Krejcikova ultimately advanced to an all-Czech third rounder at Wimbledon.

WIMBLEDON -- Centre Court pitted 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova against the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz' most recent Grand Slam champion, Roland Garros winner Mirra Andreeva.

Wimbledon: Scores | Order of play | Draws

It felt only fitting the match was a three-set thriller on a picturesque Wednesday afternoon at the All England Club, in favor of Krejcikova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in 2 hours and 46 minutes. The two-time Grand Slam champion will next face Czechia compatriot Nikola Bartunkova in the third round. Bartunkova upset No. 32 seed Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to her second Grand Slam third round of 2026.

Wednesday marked the second occasion the two faced at Wimbledon's second round, with Andreeva winning 6-3, 4-0 ret. in her Wimbledon debut where she ultimately reached the Round of 16. However, today would be a different story as Krejcikova now earns her second win in five tries over Andreeva, who exits Wimbledon after a quarterfinal run here a year ago.

Krejcikova started with a break and two holds, and then Andreeva returned the gesture, leveling the match at three games each in the first set in the same fashion. Andreeva's run only continued, as she went up a break at 5-3, and won the first set 6-4 with one of her 35 winners on the night -- Andreeva rifled a backhand down the line, which was preceded by a perfect slice that just clipped the line. On the return, Andreeva was exquisite, winning 45% of Krejcikova's first service points, and 58% of her second service points in the first set.

The second set initially favored the past champion of these grounds, up until Andreeva struck at the perfect time with a break back at 5-4. Now on serve, Andreeva remained poised and put herself in prime position to win the match in straight sets after she held. But that's when Krejcikova locked in, holding and nearly breaking at love to force the decider. Krejcikova found her groove on serve in the second set, winning 80% of her first service points, which averaged to 62% by the match's end.

The third set is when Andreeva's frustrations started to be visible. A mishit caused her to lightly throw her racquet to the ground -- though she won the game -- and a couple of double faults, a foot fault and missing two break points saw her yell at her box in frustration. At this point, Krejcikova led 3-2, but eventually progressed to 5-3, 40-0 with three guaranteed match points.

The game of the match ensued, and Andreeva's back was against the wall. Down three match points -- she ultimately faced and saved all six in the game -- Andreeva stayed the course. Seven deuces and nineteen points later, Andreeva had the match back on serve.

But that would be her final punch, as Krejcikova -- with the help of a net cord to throw off Andreeva on the seventh match point -- emerged victorious, while Andreeva's frustrations culminating in a chuck of the racquet to her chair.

Bartunkova ready for second compatriot in a row

After her first round win over Peyton Stearns, Bartunova was tasked with Siniakova, who she handled in straight sets, and now she'll be tasked with Krejcikova for the first time in her career.

"It was challenging because Katerina is a very experienced player," Bartunkova said to press. "It was a great match from me so I'm really happy that I won the match."

The 20-year-old World No. 58 has rose up to the occasion and times this season, including defeating Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina in Rome and Diana Shnaider in Berlin, where she almost beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. But next up will be one of the best from her country.

"Barbora, she's a Grand Slam champion. I will try my best and you will see," Bartunkova said.

More to come...