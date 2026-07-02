Krejcikova, Andreeva share a laugh in the tunnel before taking Centre Court

Barbora Krejcikova and Mirra Andreeva goofed around a bit before walking onto Centre Court at Wimbledon. What followed was one of the most entertaining and intense matches of the tournament, and the biggest upset through three days of play.

In the brief moments that we see players before matches, they tend to be laser focused, mimicking their stroke or stretching. We rarely, if ever, see them speak before heading onto the court.

But ahead of their second-round match at the All England Club on Wednesday, former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and reigning Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva shared a lighthearted moment before taking Centre Court.

A Wimbledon official instructed them to walk out of the tunnel side by side, rather than one after the other.

"What if I don't want to?" Andreeva said, before clarifying that she was joking.

"Good start, good start," Krejcikova said as they cracked up together. "It starts before we step on the court."

It was obvious that both players were enjoying the moment.

"When I walk on the court, I just pretty much enjoy [it]," Krejcikova said. "I mean, it's such a special feeling to be walking on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Every time I was able to get this opportunity, I feel very excited and very

pleased.

"It's a bit of, like, an unreal moment, that it's really happening, because to get so far from a little kid, the chances that a little kid gets here are very, very little. So every time I step on the Centre Court, it's unique and special."

What followed was arguably the most intense and entertaining match of the tournament, and unquestionably the biggest upset through the first three days of play.

In a marathon that lasted 2 hours and 46 minutes, Andreeva saved six match points before falling to Krejcikova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

"Obviously Mirra is a big, big fighter," Krejcikova said when asked about the end of the third set. "Even though I was up 5-2, then 5-3, 40-love, I knew that she's going to be putting the balls back in, and she's gonna let me work for it. So I knew that I have to win and make the very last point."

Krejcikova will play countrywoman Nikola Bartunkova in the third round on Friday. This will be their first career meeting on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.