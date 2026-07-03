Pegula continues strong grass form to reach fourth round at Wimbledon

American Jessica Pegula advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for just the second time in her career. She dominated Spain's Bouzas Maneiro in a 6-1, 6-3 victory, setting up a challenging fourth-round clash with either Iva Jovic or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wimbledon has been the least successful Grand Slam of American Jessica Pegula's career. Entering this year's tournament, the No. 4 seed had won just eight main-draw matches in six previous appearances, with half of those victories coming during her quarterfinal run in 2023.

On Friday, Pegula took another step to make aemnds on that front by advancing to the fourth round at the All England Club for just the second time with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Court 2. That's the same court where she was knocked out in the first round 12 months ago.

Pegula broke serve in the opening game and raced to a 4-0 lead before Bouzas Maneiro got on the scoreboard. The American wrapped up the opening set 6-1 with another service break.

Bouzas Maneiro, ranked No. 52 in the world, briefly threatened after breaking for a 2-1 lead in the second set. But Pegula responded immediately to close out the set 6-3 to complete the victory in 52 minutes.

Shaking it off 🙏@JPegula put last year's Court 2 experience behind her, as she marches into the Round of 16!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/k6RIwyWlIL — wta (@WTA) July 3, 2026

The win improved Pegula's head-to-head record against Bouzas Maneiro to 2-0 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and to 13-1 this season against opponents ranked outside the top 50.

It was also Pegula's sixth win in seven grass-court matches this season after finishing runner-up in Berlin last week.

Next up for Pegula is a fourth-round meeting with fellow American Iva Jovic, 16th seed, or No. 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.