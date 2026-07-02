Looking ahead: Swiatek will face Eala for spot in Wimbledon Round of 16

Defending champion Iga Swiatek handled former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova with ease in Thursday's second round, and will next face Alexandra Eala for a spot in Wimbledon's Round of 16.

WIMBLEDON -- The All England Club Centre Court crowd was treated with an encounter of two former No. 1's to begin the slate of three matches, and Wimbledon defending champion Iga Swiatek now remains a perfect 4-0 against Karolina Pliskova in her career.

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In their first meeting on grass, the current World No. 3 dominated in just 70 minutes with a 6-1, 6-3 second-round win, a sharp contrast from her three-set first-round battle against Taylor Townsend that left the Pole emotional upon winning.

No. 3 seed Swiatek next faces No. 29 seed Alexandra Eala on Saturday's third round for a spot in the last 16. Eala edged Maya Joint -- who exits Wimbledon with a fulfilled lifelong dream -- in a comeback 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win. Swiatek has played the Filipina twice on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, splitting their two previous matches.

In their first grass-court meeting, Swiatek blitzed Pliskova from the start, going up a double break. In the 25-minute first set, the six-time Grand Slam champion won 26 of the 35 points, and won 7-of-9 Pliskova first service points on the return. Pliskova found some rhythm in the second, going up a break and a hold early, but Swiatek took over from there and advanced to her sixth Wimbledon third round in seven appearances.

Eala avenges 2025 Eastbourne final

Thursday's meeting between Joint and Eala was just a little more than a year since their most recent and only encounter, the 2025 Eastbourne final. The championship match delivered with an exciting third set, that saw Joint saved four championship points in the tiebreak -- ultimately winning 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10) -- while Eala was just two points away from victory at 5-4 and 6-5 in the third set.

For Joint, the triumph was her second title in as many months after she won in Rabat, Morocco, but Eastbourne was unexpected. The draw was much stronger and Joint had convinced herself grass was her least favorite surface. For Eala, it was heartbreak. Four chances to win her first WTA tour-level singles title, but the match just slipped away.

Thursday would see the two go again to a deciding third set after Joint and Eala each won the first and second sets easily, respectively. This time, the heartbreak from Eastbourne would partially be salvaged as Eala blanked Joint in the final set to continue her best Wimbledon campaign to date.

More to come...