Venus, Serena set to play Sierra and Osorio at Wimbledon on Saturday

Venus and Serena Williams will reunite on the doubles court for the first time in nearly four years when they take on Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the first round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Serena and Venus Williams are set to reunite on the doubles court on Saturday, against Argentina's Solana Sierra and Colombia's Camila Osorio, in the Wimbledon first round.

The match will come four days after Serena's first singles match in nearly four years, a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint.

After the match, Serena confirmed that she tweaked her knee in the first set against Joint, but she's hopeful that she'll be able to take the court with Venus.

"It felt so good to be back on the grass at Wimbledon," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m incredibly thankful for the wild card -- and even more grateful my daughters got to see that it’s never too late to chase something you love.

"I tweaked my knee late in the first set, but I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles with Venus."

Venus and Serena last played doubles at the 2022 US Open, losing in the first round to the Czech team of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

They have had some doubles reps with other players, though. Venus has gone 2-6 in WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz doubles play this year, winning a match with Katie Boulter in Madrid and another with Alexandra Eala in Bad Homburg late last month.

Serena made her return to the WTA Tour at Queen's Club in June, winning alongside Victoria Mboko in the first match of her comeback. (They had to withdraw from their quarterfinal match after Mboko suffered a left knee injury the following day in her singles match.)

Full match replay: Serena returns alongside Mboko for memorable 2026 Queen's Club victory

Then in Berlin the following week, Serena played with Karolina Muchova and fell 6-4, 6-4 to Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos.

If Venus and Serena beat Sierra and Osorio, they will play ninth-seeded Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs in the second round.

Venus and Serena are one of the most successful doubles teams of all-time. They've won 22 doubles titles together, including 14 Grand Slams and three Olympic gold medals. They won six Wimbledon titles between 2000-2016, and are a perfect 14-0 in Grand Slam finals.