Hard-Court Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

With the grass season wrapping up, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz turns its attention to the Hard-Court Swing.

Twelve tour-level events featuring a mixture of WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events, will take place across North America, South America and Europe over 10 weeks. Most notably, players and fans will have their eyes set on the pinnacle of the swing, the US Open, the season's fourth and final Grand Slam.

Furthermore, the final two clay court tournaments of season take place during the Hard-Court Swing's calendar.

Here's how last year's Hard-Court Swing finals unfolded:

*Iasi (clay): Irina-Camelia Begu d. Jil Teichmann 6-0, 7-5

*Hamburg (clay): Lois Boisson d. Anna Bondar 7-5, 6-3

Washington DC: Leylah Fernandez d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2

Prague: Marie Bouzkova d. Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

*Montreal: Victoria Mboko d. Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Cincinnati: Iga Swiatek d. Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4

Monterrey: Diana Shnaider d. Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

*Cleveland: Sorana Cirstea d. Ann Li 6-2, 6-4

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka d. Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Guadalajara: Iva Jovic d. Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1

São Paulo: Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah d. Janice Tjen 6-3, 6-4

*Iasi and Hamburg, the two final clay court events of the season, follow the Grass-Court swing and will be previewed here. Athens is returning to the WTA Calendar for the first time in 35 years, and The Memphis Classic is replacing the tour stop in Cleveland, Ohio. Lastly, as the National Bank Open alternates between Montreal and Toronto, this year's edition will be in Toronto.

From dates, seeds, prize money and more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Hard-Court swing:

Week 1: July 13-19

VANDA Pharmaceuticals Athens Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday July 19, not before 8 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday July 19, 5:30 p.m.

Time zone: Eastern European Summer Time (GMT +3)

Athens: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Returning the Greek capital for the first time in 35 years, the Athens Open is replacing the WTA 250 Jiangxi Open in China. Greece is one of the 27 countries the WTA Tour is visiting this season.

Notable players competing: Clara Tauson, Ann Li, Maria Sakkari, Sara Bejlek, Zheng Qinwen, Eva Lys

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Athens ranking points and prize money (euro)

First round: 1 | €2,663

Second round: 30 | €3,725

Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110

Semifinal: 98 | €10,730

Finalist: 163 | €19,240

Champion: 250 | €32,520

UniCredit Iasi Open (WTA 250 -- Clay Court)

Singles final: Sunday July 19, not before 5:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday July 19, 3 p.m.

Time zone: Eastern European Summer Time (GMT +3)

Iasi: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Located in the City of Great Loves -- Iasi, Romania -- the outdoor clay-court Iasi Open will play host to a WTA 250 event for the third straight year after two years at the 125 level. Notably, Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska withdrew with an ongoing ankle injury suffered at Wimbledon.

Notable players competing: Sorana Cirstea, Jaqueline Cristian, Oleksandra Oliynykova, Anna Bondar, Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Recent winners: Irina-Camelia Begu (2025), Mirra Andreeva (2024), Ana Bogdan (2022 & 2023)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Iasi ranking points and prize money (euro)

First round: 1 | €2,663

Second round: 30 | €3,725

Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110

Semifinal: 98 | €10,730

Finalist: 163 | €19,240

Champion: 250 | €32,520

Week 2: July 21-27

Livesport Prague Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday July 26, not before 2 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday July 26, 11 a.m.

Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT +2)

Prague: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

A 10-plus year stable on the WTA Tour will see three former champions and at least five Czech players compete on the outdoor hard courts of the Czech capital.

Notable players competing: Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Barbora Krejcikova, Nikola Bartunkova, Daria Snigur, Lilli Tagger

Recent winners: Bouzkova (2022 & 2025), Linette (2024), Nao Hibino (2023), Krejcikova (2021)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Prague ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

MSC Hamburg Ladies Open (WTA 250 -- Clay Court)

Singles final: Sunday July 19, not before 2 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday July 19, time TBD

Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT +2)

Hamburg: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The final clay-court tour-level tournament of the year takes place in Germany's second largest city as the Hamburg Open is set for its sixth edition, and fifth at the tour-level. In 2024, Bondar won the event, which was held as a 125 because of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Notable players competing: Chwalinska, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Vikotirija Golubic, Panna Udvardy, Yulia Putintseva

Recent winners: Lois Boisson (2025), Arantxa Rus (2023), Bernarda Pera (2022), Elena-Gabriela Ruse (2021)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Hamburg ranking points and prize money (euro)

First round: 1 | €2,663

Second round: 30 | €3,725

Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110

Semifinal: 98 | €10,730

Finalist: 163 | €19,240

Champion: 250 | €32,520

Week 3: July 28-August 3

Mubadala DC Open (WTA 500)

Singles final: Sunday August 2, not before 2:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday August 1, 12 p.m.

Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)

Washington: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Becoming a WTA 500 event in 2023, a stacked lineup will head to the United States capital including three Grand Slam champions. The tournament is held on outdoor hard courts, located at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Northwest Washington.

Notable players competing: Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, Iva Jovic, Leylah Fernandez, Alexandra Eala, Madison Keys, Venus Williams

Recent winners: Fernandez (2025), Paula Badosa (2024), Coco Gauff (2023), Liudmila Samsonova (2022)

Singles draw size: 28 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Washington ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $17,440

Second round: 60 | $24,474

Quarterfinal: 108 | $47,750

Semifinal: 195 | $90,900

Finalist: 325 | $155,000

Champion: 500 | $252,000

Star power: Off the charts 📈



Five Top 10 players, 15 Top 20 players, four Grand Slam champions, three former World No. 1's and the biggest names in tennis are coming to DC this summer!



More wild card announcements featuring top stars still to come. Stay tuned!#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/aMTTToaaVF — Mubadala DC Open (@mubadaladcopen) July 1, 2026

The Memphis Classic (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday August 2, 12:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday August 1, follows singles semifinals, play begins at 1 p.m.

Time zone: Central Daylight Time (GMT -5)

Memphis: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The WTA Tour returns to western Tennessee for the first time in 15 years as the Memphis Classic replaces the WTA 250 event in Cleveland, Ohio.

Notable players competing: Ekaterina Alexandrova, Caty McNally, Zeynep Sonmez, McCartney Kessler, Peyton Stearns

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Memphis ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Weeks 4-6: August 4-23

National Bank Open -- Toronto (WTA 1000)

Singles final: Thursday August 13, not before 6 p.m.

Doubles final: Thursday August 13, 3:30 p.m.

Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)

Toronto: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The season's seventh WTA 1000 event will see 72 of the top 75 WTA players travel to Toronto, Ontario this year for the National Bank Open as it alternates with Montreal, Quebec. Last year's winner, Mboko, will not compete this year due to an injury sustained at Queen's Club in the grass season. The full entry list can be found here.

Recent winners: Mboko (2025 - Montreal), Pegula (2024 - Toronto, 2023 - Montreal), Simona Halep (2022 - Toronto)

Singles draw size: 96 players

Doubles draw size: 32 teams

Toronto ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 20 | $18,420

Second round: 35 | $28,245

Third round: 65 | $47,605

Fourth round: 120 | $81,800

Quarterfinal: 215 | $154,354

Semifinal: 390 | $297,315

Finalist: 650 | $564,920

Champion: 1000 | $1,085,220

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000)

Singles final: Sunday August 23, not before 7 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday August 22, 11 a.m.

Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)

Cincinnati: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The eighth WTA 1000 event of the 2026 season, the Cincinnati Open serves as the second of back-to-back 1000 events in a three-week period. It's the oldest tennis tournament in the United States still played in its original city. The entry list will be released later on.

Recent winners: Swiatek (2025), Sabalenka (2024), Gauff (2023), Carolina Garcia (2022), Ashleigh Barty (2021)

Singles draw size: 96 players

Doubles draw size: 32 teams

Cincinnati ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 10 | $16,260

Second round: 35 | $26,255

Third round: 65 | $47,375

Fourth round: 120 | $81,752

Quarterfinal: 215 | $154,210

Semifinal: 390 | $297,315

Finalist: 650 | $564,920

Champion: 1000 | $1,085,220

Week 7: August 24-30

Abierto GNP Seguros Monterrey Open (WTA 500)

Singles final: Saturday August 29, not before 5:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday August 29, 3 p.m.

Time zone: Central Standard Time (GMT -6)

Monterrey: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The Monterrey Open became a tour-level event in 2021 at the 250-level before switching to the 500-level in 2024. It's the first two 500 events played in Mexico during the Hard-Court swing, and serves as the tune-up event to the US Open. The entry list will be released later on.

Recent winners: Shnaider (2025), Linda Noskova (2024), Donna Vekic (2023), Fernandez (2021 & 2022)

Singles draw size: 28 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Monterrey ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $13,005

Second round: 60 | $18,045

Quarterfinal: 108 | $35,000

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Weeks 8 & 9: August 31-September 12

US Open (Grand Slam)

Singles final: Saturday September 12, not before 4 p.m.

Doubles final: Friday September 11, 12 p.m.

Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)

New York: Scores | Order of Play

The season's fourth and final Grand Slam will see all of the WTA's top stars take center stage in Flushing Meadows at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Can Sabalenka, who's yet to win a Slam this season, secure the three-peat or will she be dethroned? The full entry list will be released later on.

Recent winners: Sabalenka (2024 & 2025), Gauff (2023), Swiatek (2022), Raducanu (2021), Osaka (2020)

Singles draw size: 128 players

Doubles draw size: 64 teams

US Open ranking points (prize money - TBD)

First round: 10

Second round: 70

Third round: 130

Fourth round: 240

Quarterfinal: 430

Semifinal: 780

Finalist: 1300

Champion: 2000

Week 10: September 14-20

Guadalajara Open presented by Santander (WTA 500)

Singles final: Saturday September 19, not before 5 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday September 19, 2:30 p.m.

Time zone: Central Standard Time (GMT -6)

Guadalajara: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Played on the outdoor hard courts in Zapopan, Mexico, the Guadalajara Open will have its third edition as a WTA 500 event following two years at the 1000 level. Jovic last year became the then-youngest champion of the 2025 season. The full entry list will be released later on.

Recent winners: Jovic (2025), Magdalena Frech (2024), Sakkari (2023), Pegula (2022)

Singles draw size: 28 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Guadalajara ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $13,005

Second round: 60 | $18,045

Quarterfinal: 108 | $35,000

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

São Paulo (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday September 20, TBD

Doubles final: Sunday September 20, TBD

Time zone: Brasilia Standard Time (GMT -3)

São Paulo: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Following its return to the Brazilian coastal city in 2025, São Paulo plays host to the WTA 250 event to close off the Hard-Court Swing alongside Guadalajara. It's the second tournament hosted in South America this season. The full entry list will be released later on.

Recent winners: Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (2025)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

São Paulo ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390