Hard-Court Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know
With the grass season wrapping up, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz turns its attention to the Hard-Court Swing.
Twelve tour-level events featuring a mixture of WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events, will take place across North America, South America and Europe over 10 weeks. Most notably, players and fans will have their eyes set on the pinnacle of the swing, the US Open, the season's fourth and final Grand Slam.
Furthermore, the final two clay court tournaments of season take place during the Hard-Court Swing's calendar.
Here's how last year's Hard-Court Swing finals unfolded:
*Iasi (clay): Irina-Camelia Begu d. Jil Teichmann 6-0, 7-5
*Hamburg (clay): Lois Boisson d. Anna Bondar 7-5, 6-3
Washington DC: Leylah Fernandez d. Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2
Prague: Marie Bouzkova d. Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
*Montreal: Victoria Mboko d. Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Cincinnati: Iga Swiatek d. Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4
Monterrey: Diana Shnaider d. Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
*Cleveland: Sorana Cirstea d. Ann Li 6-2, 6-4
US Open: Aryna Sabalenka d. Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3)
Guadalajara: Iva Jovic d. Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1
São Paulo: Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah d. Janice Tjen 6-3, 6-4
*Iasi and Hamburg, the two final clay court events of the season, follow the Grass-Court swing and will be previewed here. Athens is returning to the WTA Calendar for the first time in 35 years, and The Memphis Classic is replacing the tour stop in Cleveland, Ohio. Lastly, as the National Bank Open alternates between Montreal and Toronto, this year's edition will be in Toronto.
From dates, seeds, prize money and more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Hard-Court swing:
Week 1: July 13-19
VANDA Pharmaceuticals Athens Open (WTA 250)
Singles final: Sunday July 19, not before 8 p.m.
Doubles final: Sunday July 19, 5:30 p.m.
Time zone: Eastern European Summer Time (GMT +3)
Athens: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
Returning the Greek capital for the first time in 35 years, the Athens Open is replacing the WTA 250 Jiangxi Open in China. Greece is one of the 27 countries the WTA Tour is visiting this season.
Notable players competing: Clara Tauson, Ann Li, Maria Sakkari, Sara Bejlek, Zheng Qinwen, Eva Lys
Singles draw size: 32 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Athens ranking points and prize money (euro)
First round: 1 | €2,663
Second round: 30 | €3,725
Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110
Semifinal: 98 | €10,730
Finalist: 163 | €19,240
Champion: 250 | €32,520
UniCredit Iasi Open (WTA 250 -- Clay Court)
Singles final: Sunday July 19, not before 5:30 p.m.
Doubles final: Sunday July 19, 3 p.m.
Time zone: Eastern European Summer Time (GMT +3)
Iasi: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
Located in the City of Great Loves -- Iasi, Romania -- the outdoor clay-court Iasi Open will play host to a WTA 250 event for the third straight year after two years at the 125 level. Notably, Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska withdrew with an ongoing ankle injury suffered at Wimbledon.
Notable players competing: Sorana Cirstea, Jaqueline Cristian, Oleksandra Oliynykova, Anna Bondar, Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Recent winners: Irina-Camelia Begu (2025), Mirra Andreeva (2024), Ana Bogdan (2022 & 2023)
Singles draw size: 32 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Iasi ranking points and prize money (euro)
First round: 1 | €2,663
Second round: 30 | €3,725
Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110
Semifinal: 98 | €10,730
Finalist: 163 | €19,240
Champion: 250 | €32,520
Week 2: July 21-27
Livesport Prague Open (WTA 250)
Singles final: Sunday July 26, not before 2 p.m.
Doubles final: Sunday July 26, 11 a.m.
Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT +2)
Prague: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
A 10-plus year stable on the WTA Tour will see three former champions and at least five Czech players compete on the outdoor hard courts of the Czech capital.
Notable players competing: Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Barbora Krejcikova, Nikola Bartunkova, Daria Snigur, Lilli Tagger
Recent winners: Bouzkova (2022 & 2025), Linette (2024), Nao Hibino (2023), Krejcikova (2021)
Singles draw size: 32 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Prague ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 1 | $3,065
Second round: 30 | $4,285
Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025
Semifinal: 98 | $12,331
Finalist: 163 | $22,125
Champion: 250 | $37,390
MSC Hamburg Ladies Open (WTA 250 -- Clay Court)
Singles final: Sunday July 19, not before 2 p.m.
Doubles final: Sunday July 19, time TBD
Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT +2)
Hamburg: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
The final clay-court tour-level tournament of the year takes place in Germany's second largest city as the Hamburg Open is set for its sixth edition, and fifth at the tour-level. In 2024, Bondar won the event, which was held as a 125 because of the ongoing Paris Olympics.
Notable players competing: Chwalinska, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Vikotirija Golubic, Panna Udvardy, Yulia Putintseva
Recent winners: Lois Boisson (2025), Arantxa Rus (2023), Bernarda Pera (2022), Elena-Gabriela Ruse (2021)
Singles draw size: 32 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Hamburg ranking points and prize money (euro)
First round: 1 | €2,663
Second round: 30 | €3,725
Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110
Semifinal: 98 | €10,730
Finalist: 163 | €19,240
Champion: 250 | €32,520
Week 3: July 28-August 3
Mubadala DC Open (WTA 500)
Singles final: Sunday August 2, not before 2:30 p.m.
Doubles final: Saturday August 1, 12 p.m.
Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)
Washington: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
Becoming a WTA 500 event in 2023, a stacked lineup will head to the United States capital including three Grand Slam champions. The tournament is held on outdoor hard courts, located at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Northwest Washington.
Notable players competing: Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, Iva Jovic, Leylah Fernandez, Alexandra Eala, Madison Keys, Venus Williams
Recent winners: Fernandez (2025), Paula Badosa (2024), Coco Gauff (2023), Liudmila Samsonova (2022)
Singles draw size: 28 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Washington ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 1 | $17,440
Second round: 60 | $24,474
Quarterfinal: 108 | $47,750
Semifinal: 195 | $90,900
Finalist: 325 | $155,000
Champion: 500 | $252,000
Star power: Off the charts 📈— Mubadala DC Open (@mubadaladcopen) July 1, 2026
Five Top 10 players, 15 Top 20 players, four Grand Slam champions, three former World No. 1's and the biggest names in tennis are coming to DC this summer!
More wild card announcements featuring top stars still to come. Stay tuned!#MubadalaDCOpen pic.twitter.com/aMTTToaaVF
The Memphis Classic (WTA 250)
Singles final: Sunday August 2, 12:30 p.m.
Doubles final: Saturday August 1, follows singles semifinals, play begins at 1 p.m.
Time zone: Central Daylight Time (GMT -5)
Memphis: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
The WTA Tour returns to western Tennessee for the first time in 15 years as the Memphis Classic replaces the WTA 250 event in Cleveland, Ohio.
Notable players competing: Ekaterina Alexandrova, Caty McNally, Zeynep Sonmez, McCartney Kessler, Peyton Stearns
Singles draw size: 32 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Memphis ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 1 | $3,065
Second round: 30 | $4,285
Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025
Semifinal: 98 | $12,331
Finalist: 163 | $22,125
Champion: 250 | $37,390
Weeks 4-6: August 4-23
National Bank Open -- Toronto (WTA 1000)
Singles final: Thursday August 13, not before 6 p.m.
Doubles final: Thursday August 13, 3:30 p.m.
Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)
Toronto: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
The season's seventh WTA 1000 event will see 72 of the top 75 WTA players travel to Toronto, Ontario this year for the National Bank Open as it alternates with Montreal, Quebec. Last year's winner, Mboko, will not compete this year due to an injury sustained at Queen's Club in the grass season. The full entry list can be found here.
Recent winners: Mboko (2025 - Montreal), Pegula (2024 - Toronto, 2023 - Montreal), Simona Halep (2022 - Toronto)
Singles draw size: 96 players
Doubles draw size: 32 teams
Toronto ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 20 | $18,420
Second round: 35 | $28,245
Third round: 65 | $47,605
Fourth round: 120 | $81,800
Quarterfinal: 215 | $154,354
Semifinal: 390 | $297,315
Finalist: 650 | $564,920
Champion: 1000 | $1,085,220
Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000)
Singles final: Sunday August 23, not before 7 p.m.
Doubles final: Saturday August 22, 11 a.m.
Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)
Cincinnati: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
The eighth WTA 1000 event of the 2026 season, the Cincinnati Open serves as the second of back-to-back 1000 events in a three-week period. It's the oldest tennis tournament in the United States still played in its original city. The entry list will be released later on.
Recent winners: Swiatek (2025), Sabalenka (2024), Gauff (2023), Carolina Garcia (2022), Ashleigh Barty (2021)
Singles draw size: 96 players
Doubles draw size: 32 teams
Cincinnati ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 10 | $16,260
Second round: 35 | $26,255
Third round: 65 | $47,375
Fourth round: 120 | $81,752
Quarterfinal: 215 | $154,210
Semifinal: 390 | $297,315
Finalist: 650 | $564,920
Champion: 1000 | $1,085,220
Week 7: August 24-30
Abierto GNP Seguros Monterrey Open (WTA 500)
Singles final: Saturday August 29, not before 5:30 p.m.
Doubles final: Saturday August 29, 3 p.m.
Time zone: Central Standard Time (GMT -6)
Monterrey: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
The Monterrey Open became a tour-level event in 2021 at the 250-level before switching to the 500-level in 2024. It's the first two 500 events played in Mexico during the Hard-Court swing, and serves as the tune-up event to the US Open. The entry list will be released later on.
Recent winners: Shnaider (2025), Linda Noskova (2024), Donna Vekic (2023), Fernandez (2021 & 2022)
Singles draw size: 28 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Monterrey ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 1 | $13,005
Second round: 60 | $18,045
Quarterfinal: 108 | $35,000
Semifinal: 195 | $66,003
Finalist: 325 | $114,500
Champion: 500 | $185,500
Weeks 8 & 9: August 31-September 12
US Open (Grand Slam)
Singles final: Saturday September 12, not before 4 p.m.
Doubles final: Friday September 11, 12 p.m.
Time zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)
New York: Scores | Order of Play
The season's fourth and final Grand Slam will see all of the WTA's top stars take center stage in Flushing Meadows at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Can Sabalenka, who's yet to win a Slam this season, secure the three-peat or will she be dethroned? The full entry list will be released later on.
Recent winners: Sabalenka (2024 & 2025), Gauff (2023), Swiatek (2022), Raducanu (2021), Osaka (2020)
Singles draw size: 128 players
Doubles draw size: 64 teams
US Open ranking points (prize money - TBD)
First round: 10
Second round: 70
Third round: 130
Fourth round: 240
Quarterfinal: 430
Semifinal: 780
Finalist: 1300
Champion: 2000
Week 10: September 14-20
Guadalajara Open presented by Santander (WTA 500)
Singles final: Saturday September 19, not before 5 p.m.
Doubles final: Saturday September 19, 2:30 p.m.
Time zone: Central Standard Time (GMT -6)
Guadalajara: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
Played on the outdoor hard courts in Zapopan, Mexico, the Guadalajara Open will have its third edition as a WTA 500 event following two years at the 1000 level. Jovic last year became the then-youngest champion of the 2025 season. The full entry list will be released later on.
Recent winners: Jovic (2025), Magdalena Frech (2024), Sakkari (2023), Pegula (2022)
Singles draw size: 28 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
Guadalajara ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 1 | $13,005
Second round: 60 | $18,045
Quarterfinal: 108 | $35,000
Semifinal: 195 | $66,003
Finalist: 325 | $114,500
Champion: 500 | $185,500
São Paulo (WTA 250)
Singles final: Sunday September 20, TBD
Doubles final: Sunday September 20, TBD
Time zone: Brasilia Standard Time (GMT -3)
São Paulo: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List
Following its return to the Brazilian coastal city in 2025, São Paulo plays host to the WTA 250 event to close off the Hard-Court Swing alongside Guadalajara. It's the second tournament hosted in South America this season. The full entry list will be released later on.
Recent winners: Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (2025)
Singles draw size: 32 players
Doubles draw size: 16 teams
São Paulo ranking points and prize money (USD)
First round: 1 | $3,065
Second round: 30 | $4,285
Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025
Semifinal: 98 | $12,331
Finalist: 163 | $22,125
Champion: 250 | $37,390