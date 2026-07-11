Legends at Large in SW19: WTA champions continue to inspire at Wimbledon

On court and on the sidelines, WTA legends brought extra magic to this fortnight’s Wimbledon Championships.

1. Come Play community program continues to shine

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, made its way to the United Kingdom ahead of Wimbledon as local youth girls supported by The Elena Baltacha Foundation and the Murray Play Foundation participated in an immersive tennis clinic. Led by WTA Foundation Community Ambassador, Judy Murray, alongside current WTA players Leylah Fernandez, Katie Swan, Donna Vekic, with support from Morgan Stanley volunteers and WTA legends Vania King, Yaroslava Shvedova, Trish Bostrom and Penny Moor, the event kicked off a yearlong program in communities worldwide.

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2. Navratilova steps up for ACEing Cancer

During the first week of the Championships, the WTA Foundation held a fundraising breakfast in aid of its ACEing Cancer initiative. Guests from Cancer Research Racquet joined WTA family for a heartfelt morning in support of the American Cancer Society’s researcher program. Guest of honor was Martina Navratilova, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her first Wimbledon title -- the doubles crown she won in 1976 with her great rival and close friend, Chris Evert. Navratilova submitted to a 20-question quiz about her spectacular 20-title Wimbledon record -- which she aced, of course.

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3. Austin, Shriver support women’s health scheme

The WTA Foundation also convened an intimate gathering of global philanthropists, business leaders, and changemakers to explore how sport can accelerate progress for mothers and babies worldwide. Hosted in partnership with UNICEF and centered around the WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund, the discussion highlighted the urgent need to expand access to prenatal vitamins and quality maternal care while laying the foundation for a new global community of leaders committed to advancing women's health. Tracy Austin and Pam Shriver dropped in to show their support.

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4. Fan favorites bring the fun in friendly competition

The traditional Wimbledon Legends Invitational events got underway in week two, with competition in doubles and mixed doubles. This year’s WTA line-up included Genie Bouchard, Angelique Kerber, Daniela Hantuchova, Johanna Konta, Sabine Lisicki, Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki, among others. Dominika Cibulkova, who teamed up with Barbora Strycova, was among the group of fan favorites who participated in a fun-filled Legends Live community tennis activation on Court 18, as part of media day duties.

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5. Embracing change with Morgan Stanley

On women’s semifinals day, Martina Navratilova joined WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti and Clare Woodman, CEO of long-term partner Morgan Stanley & Co. International, for a panel discussion on the theme, Winning Through Change. The conversation at The Ivy in Wimbledon Village centered on navigating pressure and creating opportunities at the highest level of business and sports, Navratilova providing invaluable insights into the mindset that helped her win nine Wimbledon titles, and how that still drives her today.



