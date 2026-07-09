Linda Noskova vs. Karolina Muchova: What to know about the Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON -- Saturday's Wimbledon final will guarantee a first-time Grand Slam champion at the All England Club on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

No. 9 seed Linda Noskova and No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova will square off an all-Czech Wimbledon final, the first championship at the All England Club of two players from the same nationality since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009. This will be their second meeting as Muchova won the first in three sets at the 2025 US Open third round.

From order of play and prize money to ranking implications and more, here's everything you need to know about Saturday's final.

When are the Wimbledon singles and doubles finals?

Noskova and Muchova and will compete for the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court, not before 4 p.m. local (11 a.m. EST) on Saturday, July 11 after the men's doubles final. The women's doubles final will be held on Sunday, July 12, preceding the men's singles final. Times are subject to change.

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Singles

Noskova

First round: def. Ella Seidel 6-4, 6-3

Second round: def. Camila Osorio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Third round: def. Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9)

Fourth round: def. Madison Keys 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Quarterfinal: def. Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5

Semifinal: def. Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4

Noskova is through to her eighth career WTA singles final, and with a win, could become the youngest player to win Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011. Noskova was 21 years & 224 days old at the tournament start.

Muchova

First round: def. Anastasia Zakhravova 6-3, 6-2

Second round: def. Zhang Shaui 6-3, 6-2

Third round: def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-2, 7-6 (1)

Fourth round: def. Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

Quarterfinal: def. Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-4

Semifinal: def. Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10)

Muchova will compete in her second-ever Grand Slam final, finishing as runner-up to 2023 French Open. En route to the final, Muchova defeated three Major champions -- Krejcikova, Osaka and Gauff -- at a single WTA event for the first time in her career.

By the numbers

Muchova:

5: In the Open Era, Muchova is the fifth player to defeat three Major champions in the second week en route to a Grand Slam final, joining Chris Evert -- Wimbledon 1978; Serena Williams -- US Open 1999; Wimbledon 2015; Elena Rybakina -- Australian Open 2023; and Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2023.

10: Muchova has won 10 straight tour-level matches for the first time in her career, besting her previous mark of eight from her title run in Doha through Indian Wells of this year.

29: At 29 years & 312 days old at the tournament's start, Muchova is the oldest player to reach her first singles final at Wimbledon since Nathalie Tauziat (30 years & 249 days) in 1998.

Noskova

4: Noskova is the fourth player since 2020 to reach their first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, joining Rybakina, Jabeur and Amanda Anisimova.

19: Since 2025 Noskova has won 19 tour-level matches on grass, the most of any player on the WTA Tour.

21: Should Noskova, 21 win on Saturday, she and Mirra Andreeva, 19, could be the first two players both 21 and under to win Wimbledon and Roland Garros and in the same season for the first time since 2003 (Justine Henin and Serena).

More notable stats

This is the Wimbledon singles final at Wimbledon between two players who have won lead-up events on grass at WTA level since 1990 (Martina Navratilova and Zina Garrison). Noskova won Berlin, and Muchova won Bad Homburg.

Aside from the United States, two players from the same nation advanced to the Wimbledon singles final for the second time in the Open Era, joining Australia's Evonne Goolagong and Margaret Court in 1971.

Either player would become the third player to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon after saving match point, joining Venus (2005) and Serena (2009).

Linda Noskova sealing a spot in the Wimbledon final 👏 pic.twitter.com/A0XfluqEsO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

This year, Wimbledon offered collective prize pool of £64.2 million ($84.5 million), which represented a near 20% increase from a year ago. Saturday's singles champion will receive £3.6 million ($4.75 million) with the finalist enjoying £1.8 million ($2.38 million).

In doubles, Sunday's winning duo share £760,000 ($1.003 million), and the second-place pair get £380,000 ($501,715).

As with all Grand Slams, 2000 ranking points will be available for both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals. With a win, Muchova is projected to jump to No. 2 in the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. Should Noskova prevail, she'd slide into the No. 7 in the race, with Muchova just ahead in No. 6.

What they had to say?

Muchova

1. "We have great history of Czech tennis. Definitely the fact that there is so many of us. Myself, when I was younger, looking up to the girls who were like maybe five years older than I was, you can just see them doing so well. So it gave me the belief that I can as well do it."

2. "It's a very special moment (on reaching the final). It's a great achievement. This is one of the biggest tournaments that we have with all the history, so many legends were playing here, as well to just get to play on the Centre Court, it was so nice. Incredibly glad and happy that it happened and that I have a chance to play another final.

Noskova

1. "Walking on the Centre Court...it was my first-ever time being there, not even as a spectator, so it was a nice moment. Now I'm focusing on the next match. Like I said, after the whole tournament finishes, I guess I will have to look at the photos to believe all this (on the experience of being on Centre Court)."

2. "I have been working on my serve for a couple of years now. It has been a great help for me lately. Obviously on grass court or hard courts, you can use your serve as the most powerful tool.

"I always try to just focus on myself when I have my service game. Whatever happens on the return games happens. It's not really in my power all the time. But my serve is what I focus the most on." -- on how her serve has contributed to her run in London