Fresh off Washington title, Eala powers into Toronto third round

Alexandra Eala's impressive North American hard-court run continued Wednesday as the No. 25 seed defeated Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Fresh off capturing her first singles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington on Monday, the 20-year-old Filipina needed just two days to switch venues and return to winning ways in her Toronto debut.

Eala dominated the opening set, reeling off five consecutive games from 1-1 to take it 6-1. She did not face a break point on serve during the set and consistently pressured Parks from the baseline.

Parks responded in the second set. After surviving two difficult service games early, the American saved four break points to hold for a 3-2 lead. She then broke in the 10th game to claim the set 6-4 and force a decider.

After the players traded early breaks in the third set, Eala secured the decisive break in the fifth game to move ahead 3-2. She maintained control from there, winning the next three games to complete the victory in 1 hour, 51 minutes.

An electric win! ⚡️



Alex Eala defeats Parks in a thrilling three set match!#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/toyVzlLHvI — wta (@WTA) August 6, 2026

Eala generated far more chances on return, earning 14 break points and converting five. Parks created only two break-point opportunities and converted both. The win improved Eala's record against Parks to 2-1 and avenged her loss to the American at the Australian Open in January.

"I think I had to take it point by point," Eala said about regrouping in the final set. "Of course I think she played really well in the second and there were definitely things I could have done a little better. I tried to improve on that in the third. I tried to come out hot and just take all the opportunities that I could, because she doesn't really give you much."

Win continues impressive streaks for Eala

Making her debut at the National Bank Open in front of an electric packed stadium, Eala became the first Filipino player, male or female, to win a main-draw match at the tournament.

"I want to thank everybody," Eala told the media after her win. "I know Toronto is such a multi-culture city, so it's nice for me to be here for the first time, experience that culture, experience that atmosphere. Of course, out there I felt very at home with all the people supporting me. And I hope that they enjoyed the tennis, I hope that they enjoyed the grounds, and they can see all of these great matches and experience it and want to come back."

Fans of Alexandra Eala at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto for the Filipina's second round match. (Jimmie48/WTA)

The victory was Eala's sixth in seven opening-round matches at WTA 1000 events this season, with her only defeat coming against Tereza Valentova in Doha. It also marked her 17th career WTA 1000 match win and her 11th at that level in 2025.

She also improved to 10-4 in three-set matches at tour level this season and extended her streak to 10 consecutive wins when claiming the opening set.

American Caty McNally awaits in the third round

Next up for Eala is a first career meeting with American Caty McNally.

McNally advanced by defeating Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-1. The American recovered from a 5-1 deficit in the opening set, saved two set points and then won 12 of the final 14 games to secure the victory.

Now THAT’S a COMEBACK!!! 💪@CatyMcNally knocks out the Wimbledon Champion Noskova in an amazing straight set comeback.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/vUshzqonib — wta (@WTA) August 6, 2026

The result was McNally's second career win over a top-10 opponent and her 22nd WTA-level victory of the season, a career high. For Noskova, the loss means she remains without a win at the National Bank Open in two appearances, making it the only WTA 1000 event where she has yet to record a main-draw victory.