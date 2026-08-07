Garcia welcomes first child, son Pablo: 'Words can't express'

The "Tennis Insider Club" family just got a little bigger. Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia and her husband, Borja Duran, welcomed their first child, son Pablo, this week.

Garcia announced the news Thursday, sharing intimate family photos from the hospital and at home.

“Our little baby boy is here with us. Words can’t express how beautiful it is to become parents,” the former World No. 4 wrote. “We’re so grateful to God that everything went well and that we’re already back home with our [very] tiny prince.”

Garcia, 32, announced her pregnancy in March, seven months after playing the last match of her career at the 2025 US Open.

The former WTA Finals champion and French national team stalwart won 11 tour titles in her career, but spoke openly and candidly about how pressure and expectations impacted her career.

She and Duran, who married in 2025, take that same candor to interviews on their popular podcast, where they interview the movers and shakers -- from players, coaches and influencers -- who are vital to the success of the tennis tour.

Garcia's happy news was met with a host of congratulatory messages from her peers, notably including former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza and former No. 2 Ons Jabeur, both of whom recently welcomed sons themselves.

"Enjoy the newborn bubble," wrote Daria Saville, who also welcomed her first son this year. "It’s the best!"