Eala holds off McNally in Toronto to extend winning streak to seven

For the third consecutive match, Alexandra Eala was pushed to a deciding set. And for the third consecutive time, the 20-year-old Filipina emerged on the winning side, defeating American Caty McNally to reach the fourth round of the National Bank Open in Toronto on Friday night.

Playing in front of an electric Centre Court crowd packed with Filipino fans waving flags, Eala overcame a slow start and an early break deficit to take the opening set 6-3. The second set was far tighter, with both players exchanging two service breaks before Eala broke again to move ahead 5-4 and serve for the match.

McNally, however, had other ideas. The American responded with a spirited comeback, winning three consecutive games to claim the second set 7-5 and force a decider. Eala quickly regained control, breaking at her first opportunity in the third set to build a 2-0 lead and maintaining that advantage the rest of the way for a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory in 2 hours, 39 minutes.

The run continues 🫶



Alexandra Eala defeats McNally 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to win her seventh match in a row and reach the Round of 16 in Toronto.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/00WpYI9P8p — wta (@WTA) August 8, 2026

"I think I survived that one," Eala said on court after her win. "It was so tough. I wanna thank Caty for a great match and for being a great sport. It’s one of those matches that could’ve gone either way. It was down to details and a little bit of luck. It was a great match."

The win was Eala's seventh in a row, the longest winning streak of her career, following her maiden singles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Washington earlier this week.

Bencic overcomes Townsend in 3 hours, 24 minutes

Awaiting Eala in the fourth round is former champion and No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic, who survived a 3-hour, 24-minute marathon against American Taylor Townsend just minutes before Eala completed her victory.

After surrendering an early 5-2 lead in the opening set, Townsend eventually captured it in a tiebreak on her sixth set point. The pair remained locked in a tight battle throughout the second set, with neither able to secure a service break. This time, Bencic prevailed in the tiebreak to force a deciding set.

Bencic struck first in the third, breaking for a 3-1 lead. Although Townsend leveled at 4-4, the Swiss broke again in the ninth game and served out a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory.

A match for the ages 🤩@BelindaBencic finds a way past Townsend after three hours and 24 minutes to reach the Round of 16 in Toronto.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/ukRfdTl9ve — wta (@WTA) August 8, 2026

"It was a very big battle, of course," Bencic said during her on court interview. "I think Taylor plays incredibly tricky and it was a very good match from her. I needed some time to get used to her game and try to find inside my game, play what I can. I felt very frustrated in the first set, but I'm happy that I never gave up and I think that's the most important.

The fourth-round clash will be the first meeting between Eala and Bencic at tour level. Bencic is seeking a fourth National Bank Open quarterfinal, while Eala will be aiming to reach her third WTA 1000 quarterfinal of the season.