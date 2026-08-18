Pegula remains unbeaten against Navarro with straight-sets Cincinnati victory
Jessica Pegula continued to hold the upper hand in her head-to-head with Emma Navarro on Monday night, defeating her fellow American 7-5, 6-2 in 1 hour and 41 minutes to reach the Cincinnati Round of 16.
Cincinnati: Scores | Order of play | Draws
Pegula has now won all four of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings against Navarro, including three at WTA 1000 events. She owns 14 career match wins at the Cincinnati Open -- trailing only her totals in Miami (21) and Canada (20) among WTA 1000 tournaments.
"It was such a nice atmosphere when we walked out here, so thanks everyone for coming out to support both of us," Pegula said in her on-court interview. "It's always tough playing another American, but at least one of us gets to go through. I'm happy with today's match. It was a long day with the rain, but I think everyone -- at least for the day session -- definitely stayed."
Carrying On 🤌— wta (@WTA) August 18, 2026
Jessica Pegula knocks out fellow American, Navarro, in straight sets.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/SxMpXxo1lB
Serena and Venus Williams' doubles reunion, scheduled immediately after Pegula and Navarro's all-American derby, helped elevate the atmosphere on Grandstand. But those in attendance were rewarded with a far more competitive contest than the scoreline suggests ahead of that highly anticipated nightcap.
Final rundown
After Pegula broke for 2-1, she looked poised to take control of the first set, but Navarro halted that momentum by firing a forehand return winner to break back for 2-2.
Navarro's ball-striking kept her in touch throughout the opening set as the compatriots traded holds and saved bundles of break points. At 5-all, Navarro fought off two break points from 0-40 down, but Pegula blasted a backhand winner to winner to convert the third for 6-5.
Pegula then held in her final service game to take the set a minute shy of the one-hour mark.
The second set's wider margin reflected Pegula's ability to raise her level, as Navarro's remained steady. Still, the No. 28 seed will surely want a few break-point chances back -- she converted just 2 of 9.
Pegula, meanwhile, broke to begin the set and raced to a 4-0 lead. Navarro mounted one last push, converting her third break point at the end of a rollercoaster game to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Pegula broke again immediately to earn the chance to serve for the match.
"I knew there were going to be a lot of long points. She makes you run a lot and works the points really well herself," Pegula said to reporters. "She was serving much better. She changed her serve a little bit, so I had to adjust to that. I'm just happy to get through it. It was a tough match."
Pegula saved one final break point, ripped a backhand winner to bring up match point and sealed the win with her fourth ace, sending the No. 3 seed through to the fourth round.
What's next
No. 15 seed Sorana Cirstea awaits. Pegula leads the head-to-head 2-1 and has won their last two meetings, though their most recent came five years ago on the Madrid clay. They've split two hard-court matches in Midland, played back in 2011 and 2015.
And how's this for a stat: Since 1990, only three players have earned more Tier I/WTA 1000 match wins after turning 30 than Pegula (56, tied with Cirstea) -- Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka.