Pegula remains unbeaten against Navarro with straight-sets Cincinnati victory

Jessica Pegula continued to hold the upper hand in her head-to-head with Emma Navarro on Monday night, defeating her fellow American 7-5, 6-2 in 1 hour and 41 minutes to reach the Cincinnati Round of 16.

Cincinnati: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Pegula has now won all four of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings against Navarro, including three at WTA 1000 events. She owns 14 career match wins at the Cincinnati Open -- trailing only her totals in Miami (21) and Canada (20) among WTA 1000 tournaments.

"It was such a nice atmosphere when we walked out here, so thanks everyone for coming out to support both of us," Pegula said in her on-court interview. "It's always tough playing another American, but at least one of us gets to go through. I'm happy with today's match. It was a long day with the rain, but I think everyone -- at least for the day session -- definitely stayed."

Carrying On 🤌



Jessica Pegula knocks out fellow American, Navarro, in straight sets.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/SxMpXxo1lB — wta (@WTA) August 18, 2026

Serena and Venus Williams' doubles reunion, scheduled immediately after Pegula and Navarro's all-American derby, helped elevate the atmosphere on Grandstand. But those in attendance were rewarded with a far more competitive contest than the scoreline suggests ahead of that highly anticipated nightcap.

Kostyuk, Stearns withstand late rally to spoil Williams sisters' reunion in Cincinnati

Final rundown

After Pegula broke for 2-1, she looked poised to take control of the first set, but Navarro halted that momentum by firing a forehand return winner to break back for 2-2.

Navarro's ball-striking kept her in touch throughout the opening set as the compatriots traded holds and saved bundles of break points. At 5-all, Navarro fought off two break points from 0-40 down, but Pegula blasted a backhand winner to winner to convert the third for 6-5.

Pegula then held in her final service game to take the set a minute shy of the one-hour mark.

The second set's wider margin reflected Pegula's ability to raise her level, as Navarro's remained steady. Still, the No. 28 seed will surely want a few break-point chances back -- she converted just 2 of 9.

Pegula, meanwhile, broke to begin the set and raced to a 4-0 lead. Navarro mounted one last push, converting her third break point at the end of a rollercoaster game to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Pegula broke again immediately to earn the chance to serve for the match.

"I knew there were going to be a lot of long points. She makes you run a lot and works the points really well herself," Pegula said to reporters. "She was serving much better. She changed her serve a little bit, so I had to adjust to that. I'm just happy to get through it. It was a tough match."

Pegula saved one final break point, ripped a backhand winner to bring up match point and sealed the win with her fourth ace, sending the No. 3 seed through to the fourth round.

What's next

No. 15 seed Sorana Cirstea awaits. Pegula leads the head-to-head 2-1 and has won their last two meetings, though their most recent came five years ago on the Madrid clay. They've split two hard-court matches in Midland, played back in 2011 and 2015.

And how's this for a stat: Since 1990, only three players have earned more Tier I/WTA 1000 match wins after turning 30 than Pegula (56, tied with Cirstea) -- Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka.