By the numbers: Sabalenka coasts in Cincinnati third round in 54 minutes

The last time Aryna Sabalenka played Wang Xinyu -- four years ago at the Australian Open -- she was pushed all the way. She lost the first set 6-1 before rallying for victory in that match.

The story couldn't have been more different on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Open -- a testament to just how much Sabalenka has evolved into the preeminent hard-court player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Sabalenka needed just 54 minutes to see off Wang 6-1, 6-3 in their second career meeting and book her place in the Round of 16.

"She's a tough opponent and to get this win in straight sets, under an hour, it's an insane result and I'm so happy to be through," Sabalenka said afterwards. "I think I really trusted myself, I was going for my shots without overthinking, and I think that was the weapon of tonight's match. I'm super happy I was able to stay focused and to be there in every point."

Sabalenka broke serve four times to set a fourth-round match against unseeded Czech Sara Bejlek in what will be their first career meeting. Other notable numbers included:

0: Sabalenka did not face a break point in the match, and only lost six points in eight service games.

1: She defending her second serve with particular aplomb. She won 12 of 13 points in the match after missing her first serve -- with the one being a double fault. Her 93% of second-serve points won is the highest single-match rate for any player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this season.

5: Sabalenka only hit five unforced errors in victory, to go along with 17 winners.

45: Sabalenka has now reached the Round of 16 or better at 45 WTA 1000 events in her career. Her effort in Cincinnati pulls her ahead of Karolina Pliskova for most among active players.

50: Sabalenka now owns 50 career wins at WTA 1000 events as World No. 1. She is one of three players to do that since the format's introduction in 2009, along with Serena Williams (104) and Iga Swiatek (58).

Bejlek matches best WTA 1000 result with Alexandrova upset

Sabalenke won't have the opportunity to exact revenge on Ekaterina Alexandrova next after losing to her last week in Toronto, thanks to Bejlek's 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 upset win.

Two years ago, Bejlek first reached the Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event at the Mutua Madrid Open, and a 1 hour and 55-minute win didn't just help her match that feat. It marked her third win of the week, a milestone she hadn't achieved since storming to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title in February as a qualifier.