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WTA Foundation

WTA Foundation and Special Olympics Ontario Bring Inclusive Tennis to the National Bank Open

WTA Foundation
1m read 28 Aug 2026 4h ago
SO toronto2

The WTA Foundation and Special Olympics Ontario came together on August 5 at the National Bank Open in Toronto for a special tennis clinic that brought 16 Special Olympics athletes onto the courts at Sobeys Stadium.

The athletes were joined on court by four-time Grand Slam champion and Special Olympics International Global Ambassador Gabriela “Gaby” Dabrowski, who played alongside the athletes, shared her expertise and helped create a fun and welcoming environment for participants to experience the game alongside one of Canada’s top tennis stars.

Come Play Toronto

Led by WTA Community Development Program Lead and former Wimbledon champion Vania King, the clinic focused on fundamental tennis skills, including hand-eye coordination, racket control, forehands and backhands, while giving athletes the opportunity to build confidence, connect with one another and celebrate their love of tennis. The WTA Foundation also provided new tennis racquets to participants to support their continued development beyond the clinic.

The experience continued on Centre Court, where Special Olympics athlete Nina Castellanos had the opportunity to participate in the official match coin toss ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between World No. 4 Coco Gauff and Kayla Day. Nina’s appearance put Special Olympics athletes at the heart of one of the biggest moments of the day and offered a memorable opportunity to experience professional tennis from the court itself.

SO toronto3

The Toronto clinic marked another chapter in the WTA Foundation and Special Olympics partnership, which has worked since 2018 to expand access to tennis and create meaningful opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Through the WTA Special Olympics Series, the partnership continues to use tennis as a platform for inclusion, connection and empowerment—demonstrating that there is a place for everyone on the court.

WTA Staff

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