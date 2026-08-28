WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley returns to New York

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, made its way to New York this week, bringing the sport of tennis to communities citywide. The initiative, which started in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities and empower youth of all ages and abilities to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley were proud to join the Harlem Junior Tennis & Education Program (HJTEP) and City Parks Foundation (CPF) for the fourth consecutive year, hosting tennis clinics led by WTA Foundation Community Ambassador Judy Murray and Morgan Stanley volunteers.

Kicking off the week, the first WTA Come Play clinic presented by Morgan Stanley got underway at Howard Bennett Playground in Harlem where HJTEP youth participated in an immersive clinic taught by Murray with assistance from WTA players Leylah Fernandez, Asia Muhammad and Clervie Ngounoue. HJTEP, which is run by WTA legend and President and Executive Director, Katrina Adams, has served more than 20,000 youth since 1972 using tennis as a tool for positive behavior and fitness and offering educational programs emphasizing academic excellence and emotional resiliency.

“We thank Morgan Stanley and the WTA Foundation for continuing to provide this valuable experience for our coaches and kids,” said Adams. “The opportunity for HJTEP coaches to learn the latest teaching techniques from one of the world’s top coaches is especially valuable to their professional development, while giving our kids the chance to take the court and hit with top ranked WTA Tour players is a memory for a lifetime and an inspiration for what is possible.”

While making an impact on the court is a significant part of WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, the impact made off the court is of equal importance as well. This fall, a group from HJTEP will visit Morgan Stanley’s headquarters to hear from firm leaders, participate in a financial education session, and connect with employees. Beyond providing valuable learning and networking opportunities, the experience is designed to inspire and empower the girls to envision the possibilities for their future careers.

From Harlem to the Bronx, the WTA Foundation initiative continued on Thursday at Pelham Bay Park with CPF where Murray, alongside WTA players Gabriela Dabrowski and Caty McNally, interacted with local youth from community tennis programs. CPF provides free tennis instruction year-round to thousands of kids in more than 30 parks throughout the five boroughs. Their free sports programs transform parks into centers for recreation to create vibrant and healthy urban communities.

“We are excited to team up once again with the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley on this terrific initiative as it is a prime example of how thriving parks lead to thriving communities,” said City Parks Foundation Director of Sports, Mike Silverman. “Having WTA stars and legends interact and provide instruction to kids in our community is a unique and inspirational experience they will never forget."

Since becoming a presenting partner of the WTA Foundation Come Play initiative in early 2023, Morgan Stanley has provided vital resources and support to thousands, co-hosting 18 community activities and counting across the globe.

“We’re proud to bring WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley back to New York for the fourth year in a row and to take the court with such an inspiring group of young athletes,” said Jess Schnurr, Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley.

“Through our partnership with the WTA, we’re creating opportunities for kids to get active, build confidence and learn new skills alongside incredible coaches, players and Morgan Stanley volunteers. It’s a great example of how tennis can bring people together and make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work.”

The New York event is a continuation of a yearlong initiative that will see WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley programs brought to communities worldwide to engage people of all ages and abilities and provide access and opportunity through tennis. The first activation of the 2026 program took place in London.

To learn more about the WTA Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit wtatennis.com/wtafoundation.