Future tag team partners? Noskova, WWE star Charlotte Flair meet at US Open

NEW YORK -- Linda Noskova has been a diehard professional wrestling fan since she was 14, and one of her all-time favorites is legendary WWE superstar Charlotte Flair.

When Flair, a 14-time world champion, was made aware of Noskova's fandom, she was surprised and honored, and she decided to fly to New York to meet the Wimbledon champion at the US Open.

Flair initially planned to meet Noskova at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, but was unable to get there due to a prior commitment. She then switched her plans to come Wednesday, assuming Noskova took care of business in the first round.

"I was like, oh please win so I can come see you for your next match," said Flair.

Noskova did her part, defeating Katie Volynets 7-5, 6-1, and the meeting was set.

Flair, who still recalls the pain of getting cut from her sixth grade tennis team -- "It haunts me to this day, to be honest," she said -- arrived at the tennis center on Wednesday night to watch Noskova play for the first time. Sitting in her player's box, she watched as the World No. 6 struck 25 winners in a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Lanlana Tararudee.

After the match, Flair embraced Noskova and wished her congratulations, in a moment that a teenage Noskova never could have dreamed of.

"Been watching this lady since I was 14," Noskova wrote in an Instagram story. "7 years later, I had the privilege to have her in my player's box. Unreal."

After Flair praised Noskova's on-court performance, the 21-year-old asked the wrestler if she would attend more Grand Slams and WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz events in the future.

Flair assured her that she would, then posed the ultimate superfan's dream question.

"You're gonna come have a tag match with me at WWE, deal?" Flair asked.

"That's perfect," Noskova said with a smile. "Then we can play doubles, as well."

"No, I need some lessons first," Charlotte responded, "because I didn’t make the team. Don’t tell anyone. But ill teach you how to do a mean headlock, so you’ll be good."

We can't wait for both of those matches.

Noskova is now into the third round of the US Open for the second consecutive year, matching her best-ever result at the tournament. She'll play 29th seed Ann Li for a spot in the fourth round on Friday.