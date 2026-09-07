By the numbers: Navarro, Pegula set up first all-American US Open quarterfinal since 2015

Two years after reaching her first - and so far only - Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, Emma Navarro is back in the quarterfinals in New York after a straight-sets victory over Anna Kalinskaya on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday night.

The match started with both players holding serve without much trouble through the first nine games of the opening set. The first break-point opportunity came in the 10th game on Kalinskaya’s serve, and Navarro took advantage to take the set 6-4.

With the first set under her belt, Navarro looked more confident as she jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second. Although Kalinskaya, who had won both of their previous meetings, pulled one break back, it was not enough. Navarro broke again in the eighth game to wrap up the 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1 hour, 21 minutes.

Calm. Cool. And Collected.



She gets it from her mom 😅 pic.twitter.com/i5hgKymNTr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2026

“I know Anna can catch fire and get on a run, and I wanted to just try to break her rhythm as much as I could, and maybe she didn’t play as consistently as she would like to,” Navarro said after her win. “Just proud of my patience and ability to be putting balls in the court and keep asking her the questions.”

After a difficult year navigating health issues, Navarro said she is feeling confident about her game once again.

“I’m feeling good mentally, like feeling resilient, feeling calm, feeling strong,” she said. “So I think that’s a huge part of the game, and yeah, certainly can’t be overlooked. When I’m feeling good mentally, I think good things happen for me.”

Here are some key numbers from Navarro’s win over Kalinskaya:

4: This is Navarro’s fourth career Grand Slam quarterfinal. She previously reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024, the US Open 2024 and the Australian Open 2025.

9: The number of double faults Kalinskaya hit during the match, along with two aces. Navarro, meanwhile, hit just one double fault and six aces.

24: This was the American's 24th win in a completed Grand Slam match after winning the first set, against just two losses. Those losses came against Barbora Krejcikova at the 2025 US Open and Magda Linette at the 2026 Australian Open.

32: The number of unforced errors from Kalinskaya, compared with just 10 from Navarro. Kalinskaya also hit 17 winners to Navarro’s 15.

40: The number of games Navarro has lost en route to the quarterfinals at this US Open - the most of any player so far at the event. It is also the second-most games conceded en route to a Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 61 games she conceded en route to the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals were the most by any player reaching a Grand Slam quarterfinal in the Open Era.

Pegula, who leads 4-0 in H2H, awaits in quarterfinals

Up next for Navarro is an all-American quarterfinal against No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, which will guarantee at least one American woman and one American man in the semifinals of this year’s event.

How good is this!? pic.twitter.com/ocXgXJN3T8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2026

Pegula has won all four of her career head-to-head meetings against Navarro, including their most recent clash in the round of 32 in Cincinnati last month. This will be the first all-American women’s singles quarterfinal at the US Open since Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams in 2015.

“Jess is really tough,” Navarro said when looking ahead to her next match. “She probably hits the flattest ball on tour, keeps it low, can hit it short and flat or deep and it looks the same. Just a really great ball striker and super consistent from the baseline. I think I’ll have to match that and try to get her out of her rhythm a little bit.

“I have lost to her a few times now, but there’s always that time when you get over the hump and get the win, so hopefully that will be in a couple of days.”