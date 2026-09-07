Pegula heaps 'respect' on Cirstea after US Open Round of 16 win

One word was on Jessica Pegula's mind after beating Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 16 of the US Open: respect.

Facing the 36-year-old Romanian for the second time in the last 18 days, Pegula was a 6-3, 6-4 winner to reach her fourth US Open quarterfinal in the last five years. But she was quick to praise Cirstea after what was ostensibly the final Grand Slam match of the latter's career.

On Cirstea, who plans to retire at season's end, Pegula said "I think she's such a great competitor and the utmost professional."

"I know it seemed somewhat straightforward, but that was a battle," she added. "It was definitely really intense."

The level picked up considerably inside Louis Armstrong Stadium after Pegula won the first 13 points of the match. In their last meeting, on Aug. 19 at the Cincinnati Open, Pegula was up a set and a break before needed to grind through a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win -- and she avoided a similar fate on Sunday despite 11 combined breaks of serve by the two players.

After leading 3-0 to start the match, Pegula held from 0-40 in the sixth game to keep her lead, and needed five set points to take the set. Later in set two, she won four of the first five games -- but held off Cirstea down the stretch. The Romanian saved four break points to hold to trail 4-2, and the match was decided by four straight breaks.

More to come...