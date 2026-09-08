Gauff advances to 12th Grand Slam quarterfinal in US Open win over Jovic

NEW YORK -- For the first time in three years, Coco Gauff is back into the quarterfinals of the US Open.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The 2023 champion of New York defeated fellow American Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour and 33 minutes to extend her winning streak on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to 10 matches, and she's now advanced to her 12th Grand Slam quarterfinal. Furthermore, with her straight sets win Monday, Gauff has now won 20 consecutive sets, having last dropped one in her Cincinnati second round vs. Liudmila Samsonova.

Gauff will next face Mirra Andreeva, an opponent that Gauff has never lost to in five meetings. Four of those five meetings have come on clay, however, with the lone on hard court coming at the 2023 US Open. For Gauff, reaching the final eight isn't surprising, and given her experience, she'll treat it just like any other quarterfinal.

"I think I just welcome it," Gauff said on the magnitude of playing in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. "I don't know how to say this without, like -- a quarterfinal for me, I feel like I'm at the point where I'm used to being in this position. I'm constantly putting myself in quarterfinals, so the moment doesn't seem as big anymore.

"That doesn't mean I'm -- I'm very lucky to play, be here in the quarterfinal. Obviously, I hope to play many more, so I think it's the fine line of appreciating the moment. I think so many people would love to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, but also knowing that I put myself in this position so many times that I should almost be used to it."

The pair's lone previous battle came on the Italian clay, where Gauff edged the younger Jovic 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in Rome's Round of 16. Gauff would eventually progress to the final of the Internazional BNL d'Italia, falling to Elina Svitolina in the championship.

Monday's first set would be quite opposite of what transpired in Rome, with Gauff securing it in just under 35 minutes. Despite being broken in the opening game, Gauff went on a tear by taking the next six games. At one point, from midway to the first set to 0-30 in the second set, Gauff had won 25 of 30 points against Jovic, who ultimately made the second set much more contested.

Jovic exited Arthur Ashe Stadium in slight tears, disappointed in her performance where she won just 45% of points on her serve. She was down one break before leveling at 3-3, but Gauff managed to strike back at the perfect time with a break at 5-4 with an opportunity to serve for the match.

"It's always great when you can play your best tennis when the points are closer and when they're able to come back," Gauff said. "Obviously, I would like to be up a break and stay up a break, but that's not tennis. It's a back-and-forth game.

"I'm doing a good job of when I maybe miss opportunities or lose some games, just keeping it in the past and focusing on the present, and I think that's the main thing. I don't view it as opportunities lost sometimes. I try to just view it as what to do better and just trusting that I'll be in the same position again."

What it means?