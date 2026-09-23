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Sabalenka walks the runway, Osaka steps out at 'Vogue World: Milano'

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2m read 23 Sep 2026 21h ago
Aryna Sabalenka, 2026 Vogue World (Getty)
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Vogue

Aryna Sabalenka traded the court for the catwalk this week as she walked the runway for Italian fashion house Gucci at Vogue World: Milano.

Beneath the iconic glass dome of Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Sabalenka struck a pose in a chocolate-brown turtleneck gown, during Act III’s “Made in Italy” homage. She later returned to take a final bow with the rest of the cast to Umberto Tozzi’s “Gloria.”

World No. 2 Sabalenka, who has been a Gucci brand ambassador since January, called it "a dream" to walk the runway for the brand. And she had a world-class teacher for her runway debut.

Prior to stepping out, Sabalenka got a lesson from supermodel Irina Shayk as per Vogue's official social media accounts. As the 40-year-old Shayk walked Sabalenka through the basics of posing, she watched the model closely, trying to mirror her movements.

“I’m learning, I’m learning," she admitted to the camera, grinning.

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But Sabalenka wasn't the only tennis star with an eye for fashion at the event. Italian ATP star Lorenzo Musetti also walked the runway and did a twirl with actress Jennifer Lopez, and four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka wore a black, sheer Chantilly blouse and skirt combination from Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2026 collection to attend.

After a post-US Open break, Sabalenka and Osaka are both expected to be back in action on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz later this month for the WTA 1000 China Open, which begins on Sept. 30.

WTA Staff

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