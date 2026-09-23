Sabalenka walks the runway, Osaka steps out at 'Vogue World: Milano'

Aryna Sabalenka traded the court for the catwalk this week as she walked the runway for Italian fashion house Gucci at Vogue World: Milano.

Beneath the iconic glass dome of Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Sabalenka struck a pose in a chocolate-brown turtleneck gown, during Act III’s “Made in Italy” homage. She later returned to take a final bow with the rest of the cast to Umberto Tozzi’s “Gloria.”

World No. 2 Sabalenka, who has been a Gucci brand ambassador since January, called it "a dream" to walk the runway for the brand. And she had a world-class teacher for her runway debut.

Prior to stepping out, Sabalenka got a lesson from supermodel Irina Shayk as per Vogue's official social media accounts. As the 40-year-old Shayk walked Sabalenka through the basics of posing, she watched the model closely, trying to mirror her movements.

“I’m learning, I’m learning," she admitted to the camera, grinning.

But Sabalenka wasn't the only tennis star with an eye for fashion at the event. Italian ATP star Lorenzo Musetti also walked the runway and did a twirl with actress Jennifer Lopez, and four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka wore a black, sheer Chantilly blouse and skirt combination from Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2026 collection to attend.

After a post-US Open break, Sabalenka and Osaka are both expected to be back in action on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz later this month for the WTA 1000 China Open, which begins on Sept. 30.