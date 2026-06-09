Sabalenka named one of 100 most influential people in sports by 'TIME'

Aryna Sabalenka's dominance on and off the tennis court lands her on TIME's TIME100 Sports list, showcasing her global influence. With a stellar season, including a Sunshine Double and media features, she solidifies her status as a tennis icon alongside other superstars like Caitlin Clark, Lionel Messi, and Olympic figure skating gold medalist Alysa Liu.

She crushes forehands and commands headlines. It's no secret that Aryna Sabalenka's influence now stretches far beyond the tennis court, and that growing reach has earned the World No. 1 a place on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Sports list.

The TIME100, which has recognized the world's most influential people across industries since 1999, has now expanded into the sporting arena, reflecting the growing cultural reach of athletes and the increasingly prominent role sports plays in the global conversation.

"In our increasingly fragmented media environment, sports remains one of the last realms in which massive global audiences gather together in real time," the publication wrote in explaining the launch of the new list, which features LeBron James on the cover and also includes Caitlin Clark, Lionel Messi, and Olympic figure skating gold medalist Alysa Liu.

The recognition comes during a season in which Sabalenka has firmly established herself as the player to beat on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. Beyond her results this year, the World No. 1 has expanded her portfolio through high-profile media appearances, including cover features in Esquire and Vogue, as well as a brand ambassadorship with Gucci.

On the court, Sabalenka has been equally dominant. She owns a 31-4 record in 2026 with three titles and became just the fifth woman in history to complete the Sunshine Double, winning Indian Wells and Miami in the same season, in March. The four-time Grand Slam champion is also in the midst of the third-longest stint at World No. 1 this century, having held the top ranking for 86 consecutive weeks and 94 weeks overall.

Sabalenka was one of three tennis players named to the list, joining ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. The trio's inclusion underscores tennis' continued ability to produce not only champions, but global stars whose profile extends well beyond the confines of the court.