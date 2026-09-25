The votes are in: Alexandra Eala is your Star of the Hard-Court Swing

Alexandra Eala is your Star of the Hard-Court Swing.

The 21-year-old Filipina sensation, who got an overwhelming 78 percent of the fan vote, won her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title during the Hard-Court Swing. That came in Washington, D.C., where she faced a daunting draw. After beating Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen and defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the first two rounds, Eala upset Top 10 player Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka to reach the final.

She then came from a set down to knock off top seed and former champion Jessica Pegula in the championship match, winning the deciding set 6-0.

The title propelled Eala into the Top 20 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time. (She's currently No. 18.)

Eala was also part of one of the best matches of the year at the end of the Hard-Court Swing, a three hour, three-set loss to Iva Jovic at the US Open. At the end of the instant classic in Arthur Ashe Stadium, after Jovic fell to the ground in relief and exhaustion, Eala came over to her side of the net to embrace her. It was one of the most memorable moments of the swing, and of the season.

Eala completes historic Washington title with Pegula upset

In second place, with 16 percent of the vote, was Elena Rybakina, who had a career-altering Hard-Court Swing. Just 10 days after injuring her left ankle in Cincinnati, putting her US Open in doubt, Rybakina arrived in New York as something of an afterthought among top contenders. But Rybakina swiftly proved the doubters wrong, and firmly cemented herself as the best player in the world, by winning her first US Open and third career major.

In the process, she became the No. 1 player in the world for the first time, overtaking Aryna Sabalenka, and became the first player to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals.

Earlier in the swing, she also reached the final in Toronto.

Also receiving Star of the Swing votes was Toronto champion Iga Swiatek, Cincinnati champion Coco Gauff and US Open doubles champions Taylor Townsend and Iga Swiatek.

The other Star of the Swing candidates were US Open runner-up Sabalenka, Guadalajara champion Jovic and Monterrey champion Diane Parry.

The Asian Swing is the final swing of the season, before the year-end WTA Finals. It kicked off this week, in Singapore and Seoul, and will run through Nov. 8. The WTA Finals at Indian Wells will begin on Nov. 8 and conclude on Nov. 15.