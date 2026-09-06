Jovic outlasts Eala in 3 hours to make US Open fourth round for first time

After more than three hours of relentlessly pushing each other around the court, Iva Jovic outlasted Alexandra Eala 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to book a spot in the US Open fourth round, the farthest she's ever gone at her home Slam.

After splitting the first two sets, Eala broke in the first game of the third and consolidated to take the early 2-0 lead. Jovic broke back two games later, and from there it was a battle of superb shot-making, stellar defense, ferocious ball striking and extended rallies, the momentum shifting back in forth in front of an enthusiastic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that was pro-Eala for the majority of the match, but seemingly behind both players equally by the end of it.

After a Jovic double fault gave the break back in the decider, she held at love for a commanding 4-2 lead.

It would not hold. Jovic won the next game after two deuces, and then tied the match with a pinpoint winner off Eala's serve. After a running forehand volley winner gave Jovic a 5-4 lead, she earned her first match point in the next game, a backhand that found the net.

After Eala held, Jovic took the lead back, 6-5, with an ace at 40-15.

In the final game, on Jovic's second match point, Eala hit a forehand into the net and the 18-year-old American fell to the ground in relief and exhaustion. When she got up, Eala was already on her side of the court for the congratulatory post-match hug.

Jovic will play former US Open champion Coco Gauff next for a spot in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the day, Gauff beat Cristina Bucsa in straight sets to reach the Round of 16 in New York for the fifth consecutive year.