Aryna Sabalenka qualifies for WTA Finals Indian Wells for sixth consecutive season

Sabalenka is a two-time finalist at the season-ending event, reaching the title match in 2022 and 2025.

She has reached five finals in 2026, winning back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami in addition to triumphing at Brisbane.

Tickets for this year’s WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden are available here.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Aryna Sabalenka has become the second singles player to secure her place at the WTA Finals Indian Wells. In November, she will step onto tennis’ ultimate stage for the sixth consecutive season.

Sabalenka joins PIF WTA World No. 1 Elena Rybakina, who qualified earlier this month, in the prestigious season-ending tournament. The pair contested last season’s WTA Finals title match, with Rybakina narrowly earning the victory.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

This will be Sabalenka’s sixth consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals, where she has reached one other final, finishing runner-up to Caroline Garcia in 2022. Since 2003, only Agnieszka Radwanska has made six consecutive singles appearances at the WTA Finals, from 2011-16.

Qualified! How Aryna Sabalenka made the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka’s path to qualification has included five finals in 2026. She won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open presented by Itaú, in addition to the WTA 500 Brisbane International at the start of the year.

She also posted consistent results across the Grand Slams, reaching the finals of the Australian Open and US Open and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. The eighth spot goes to a singles player or doubles team that has won a Grand Slam this season and is ranked from No. 8 to No. 20.

The world’s best singles players and doubles teams compete in a round-robin format, with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, blending sport, entertainment and culture.

Tickets for this year’s WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden are available here.