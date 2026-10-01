Aleksandra Krunic withdraws from WTA Finals Indian Wells with knee injury

Aleksandra Krunic has withdrawn from the WTA Finals Indian Wells with a knee injury. As a result, Krunic and doubles partner Anna Danilina will not compete at the season-ending event.

Krunic sustained the injury during the second round of the US Open, where she and Danilina retired against Tatjana Maria and Zeynep Sonmez. The No. 3-seeded team won the opening set 6-1 before Krunic was unable to continue late in the second.

Danilina and Krunic had qualified for the WTA Finals following a season that included a WTA 1000 title at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha and runner-up finishes at the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and Roland Garros.

The pair were among the early leaders in the Race to the WTA Finals, building their qualification campaign on a strong first half of the season. Krunic is currently No. 4 in the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings.

Krunic had been scheduled to make her WTA Finals debut. Danilina, who qualified for the event in 2022, was set to make her second appearance.

The season-ending event will be held Nov. 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.