FAGE named title partner of WTA Finals through 2029

Multi-year partnership begins at Indian Wells in 2026 and continues in Charlotte from 2027 to 2029

The WTA on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with international dairy company, FAGE, as title partner of the WTA Finals and Official Yogurt Partner of the WTA. In the latest step towards a new chapter for the season-ending championship, the partnership with FAGE will begin at Indian Wells, California in 2026 and continue into Charlotte, North Carolina, the WTA Finals’ new home, from 2027 to 2029.

FAGE is a heritage brand rooted in history and craftsmanship. Its commitment represents a significant endorsement of women’s tennis and the continued momentum of the WTA. As title sponsor of the WTA’s flagship event, FAGE will be integrated into the identity and experience of the WTA Finals, with brand visibility across broadcast and venue, product sampling, fan experiences and hospitality.

From 2027, the WTA and FAGE will work together to extend the opportunity beyond event week, creating further opportunities to engage fans and build visibility through year-round marketing and digital activity.

The partnership brings together FAGE’s commitment to promoting healthy, active lifestyles and the dedication to excellence embodied by the world’s top women tennis players. With nutrition playing an important role in supporting strength, endurance and recovery, FAGE’s support of the WTA Finals celebrates the connection between balanced nutrition, everyday well-being and elite performance, inspiring fans to pursue their own health and fitness goals on and beyond the court.

Valerie Camillo, WTA Chair, said: “Our ambition is to make the WTA Finals the Super Bowl of women’s sports—delighting fans, elevating the WTA Tour, and matching the world-class calibre of our athletes. FAGE’s commitment is a strong endorsement of the momentum behind this vision, women's tennis, and the opportunity ahead.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome FAGE, a globally recognised consumer brand with a strong commitment to promoting healthy, active lifestyles, as title partner of the WTA Finals. This multi-year partnership comes at an exciting time for the Finals and provides a long-term platform for us to grow together, elevate the event and celebrate the very best of women's tennis.”

Jeffrey Scipione, Chief Commercial Officer at FAGE, said: “Becoming title partner of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells and Charlotte marks an exciting next chapter in FAGE’s commitment to tennis. The WTA Finals celebrates the talent, dedication and exceptional achievements of the world’s best players, making it a natural fit for our brand that has stayed true to its roots and an uncompromising commitment to quality for 100 years.

“Both FAGE and the WTA are building on rich legacies while looking ahead to engaging with new generations of fans and consumers.”

FAGE’s partnership with the WTA builds on its existing portfolio in tennis, which also includes relationships with the US Open, LTA, ATP Finals and Davis Cup.

The partnership with FAGE advances the WTA’s ambition to establish the WTA Finals as the preeminent championship experience in women’s sport, providing an outstanding stage for the world’s best athletes, an exceptional experience for fans, and a compelling showcase for commercial partners. It also builds on the WTA’s commercial momentum in 2026, following the launch of long-term partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and Accenture.

The FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells will take place from November 8 to November 15, 2026, bringing together the season’s top singles players and doubles teams to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in women’s tennis. From 2027, the season-ending showcase will move to Charlotte, where the FAGE WTA Finals Charlotte will begin its next chapter of establishing a defining moment on the global women’s sports calendar.

The partnership was brokered by the U.S. Rights Sales group at THE·TEAM, a leading global sports, music and entertainment company and WTA Ventures’ appointed Sales Agency of Record, in collaboration with SPORTFIVE the global sports marketing agency.

Tickets are available here for this year’s WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.