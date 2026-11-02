WTA and TikTok announce global content partnership to connect the next generation of tennis fans

New partnership will deepen fan engagement through TikTok GamePlan, player-led storytelling and the WTA Creator Club

The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Draw Ceremony will be livestreamed on TikTok for the first time on Tuesday, November 3

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) and TikTok on Monday announced a global content partnership to expand how fans discover and experience women’s tennis, combining player-led storytelling, creator content and innovative digital experiences to provide more ways to follow the excitement on TikTok.

The announcement builds on the successful collaboration between the WTA and TikTok over the past year, growing engagement with women’s tennis on the platform. The WTA has since surpassed one million TikTok followers, with content generating more than 250 million combined video views and engagements year to date, representing an increase of 41% year-on-year. Overall #WTA posts have seen more than a 50% increase over the last year.

On November 3, ahead of the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells, TikTok will exclusively livestream the official Draw Ceremony, giving fans around the world a center court seat as the matchups are revealed. The livestream will set the stage for the season-ending championship taking place November 8–15, where fans will see the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams compete for one of the most prestigious titles in women's tennis.

Fans will also be able to discover and follow the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz through TikTok GamePlan, a dedicated sports content experience featuring tournament hubs across eligible WTA 1000 events, select WTA 500 tournaments and the WTA Finals. The hubs will bring official content together in one place for fans to explore throughout the season, designed to drive discovery and deepen fan engagement.

Player-led storytelling will remain a central focus, with the WTA and TikTok collaborating to help more athletes build their presence on the platform. WTA stars are already using TikTok to share their personalities, interests and experiences beyond competition, connecting directly with fans and helping audiences across sport, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment discover women's tennis.

“The passionate and growing women's tennis and sports community on TikTok helps fans discover athletes, celebrate big moments and bring their own perspectives to the game,” said Rollo Goldstaub, Global Head of Sport, TikTok.“Together with the WTA, we’re giving sports fans more ways to experience the Tour, from player-led storytelling and creator access to live moments and dedicated destinations with TikTok GamePlan. It’s about making the Tour part of the conversation on TikTok and giving new audiences and tennis lovers an even closer connection to the players and moments they can discover on TikTok.”

The collaboration will also support the development of the WTA Creator Club, an initiative designed to bring digital creators closer to women's tennis through unique content opportunities and access to tournaments around the world. Participating creators will capture and share the sport through unique viewpoints, offering fans an authentic look at life on Tour, from behind-the-scenes moments to the stories beyond the court.

"Women's tennis is having a real cultural moment, and our players are at the heart of it. They're not only extraordinary athletes, but global personalities who are influencing conversations far beyond sport,” said Sarah Swanson, Chief Brand Officer, WTA. “Our work with TikTok over the past year has demonstrated the growing global momentum behind women's tennis and the potential to reach and engage audiences in new ways. Building on that momentum, we’re delighted to be starting this week by livestreaming the draw ceremony at our crown jewel event, the FAGE WTA Finals. By combining the power of our players and tournaments with TikTok's creativity and reach, we’re looking forward to making women's tennis more accessible and engaging for the next generation."

Tune in to the @WTA livestream on Tuesday, November 3rd at 3:15 p.m. PT to watch the FAGE WTA Finals Draw Ceremony, exclusively on TikTok here.