WTA Come Play returns to Hong Kong with an invitation to get involved

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, made its way to Hong Kong last week for the fourth consecutive year, bringing the sport of tennis to the local community. The initiative, launched in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis and creating a sustainable impact in Hong Kong, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley were proud to join Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA) for an immersive tennis clinic ahead of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

On Saturday, October 31, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley got underway at Causeway Bay Sports Ground with HKCTA where WTA Foundation Community Ambassador Judy Murray, alongside WTA players Sorana Cirstea, Talia Gibson and Maia Lumsden, and Morgan Stanley volunteers, interacted with 50-plus youth from local communities. The primary mission of HKCTA is to promote tennis through collaborations, such as Come Play, and to set and raise the standards of the game to an international level.

“The HKCTA, Morgan Stanley and the WTA Foundation all share the same vision, in that tennis is much more than just an active and healthy pastime for the community,” said Michael Cheng, President of HKCTA. “Tennis is a powerful tool that teaches invaluable life skills, such as sharpening one's emotional aptitude and helping individuals learn to apply oneself and thrive in team environments. We are thankful to the WTA stars for inspiring kids in our community and giving them the opportunity to experience the benefits and joy of tennis.”

Since becoming a presenting partner of the WTA Come Play initiative in early 2023, Morgan Stanley has provided vital resources and support to thousands, co-hosting 20 community activities and counting across the globe.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the WTA and support the Hong Kong Tennis Open,” said Jess Schnurr, Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley. “Tennis has a unique ability to bring people together, and this tournament provides an incredible opportunity to connect with clients, colleagues, and the broader community through a shared passion for the sport. We’re excited to be part of another exciting week of tennis in Hong Kong.”

The Hong Kong event concluded a yearlong program that saw WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley activate in communities worldwide, engaging people of all ages and abilities and providing access and opportunity through tennis. Earlier activations of the 2026 program took place in London and New York.

To learn more about the WTA Foundation or to make a donation, please visit wtatennis.com/wtafoundation.